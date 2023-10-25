Highlights Aston Villa marksman Ollie Watkins has been gaining interest from Premier League rivals ahead of the January transfer window opening for business.

The England international boosted the Villans' hopes of keeping him on board by penning a new contract earlier this month.

Watkins has scored more than 50 goals since completing a £33million switch from Brentford three years ago.

Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins has made Unai Emery's side a dangerous force by 'guaranteeing' close to 20 Premier League goals per season, and Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley has told GIVEMESPORT what the talisman's price tag is after an impressive start to the season.

The striker has been on the Villans' books since sealing a then-club record move worth £33million from Brentford three years ago, and he has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

Having played a pivotal role in Villa returning to continental action by finding the back of the net 15 times in the Premier League last season, allowing his side to book their place in the Europa Conference League, Watkins has gone from strength to strength.

Premier League rivals plotting mid-season move for Watkins

Arsenal sporting director Edu has been holding discussions with Watkins' representatives over a potential January move to the Emirates Stadium, according to FootballTransfers, with efforts being made to discover what it would take to tempt Villa into selling their prised asset.

The report suggests Chelsea have also been keen on the England international, who took his tally to 13 goal contributions for the season by finding the back of the net and providing an assist during a 4-1 win over West Ham United last weekend, but there appears to be little concern that he will leave the Villans midway through the campaign.

That is because Watkins committed his long-term future to Villa by penning a new contract, which is understood to be worth £130,000-per-week and ties him down to the Midlands outfit until the summer of 2028, earlier this month.

Ollie Watkins' season-by-season record at Aston Villa Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2020/21 40 16 5 3 1 2021/22 36 11 2 7 0 2022/23 40 16 6 4 0 2023/24 14 8 5 1 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 27-year-old has turned out to be a bargain signing for the Villans, while boss Emery was keen to reach an internal agreement after clubs were also looking to acquire his services during the summer.

It is understood that Manchester United considered testing Villa's resolve by heading to the negotiating table ahead of the campaign getting underway, while Watkins was on reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich's radar prior to them landing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

But tying the former Exeter City man down to fresh terms, having also beaten West Ham to his signature when he initially headed to Villa Park, has put the Villans in a strong negotiating position if admirers lodge bids in January.

Moxley believes Villa will continue to cause defenders all sorts of problems because of Watkins spearheading their attack and being potent in the final third of the pitch.

The respected journalist feels the Villans will not consider selling the marksman for less than £75million after he has established himself as one of the Premier League's most reliable options in front of goal.

Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

"He is an extremely good and useful person to have spearheading your attack. I was looking at his record and, in 130 appearances for Villa, he has over 50 goals now. "He has a strike rate of 0.4, so that's two every five games and four every 10. The top and bottom of it is he is guaranteeing you between 15 and 18 goals a season in the Premier League. "How much do those strikers command these days, particularly at Watkins' sort of age? He is 27, so if somebody was going to come along right this very minute and try to offer a fee to entice Ollie Watkins out of Villa Park, I think you're going to be talking £75million-plus, if not a bit more because Villa would want to be able to source a replacement."

£75k-a-week star refusing to push for Villa Park exit

Watkins is not the only big-name on Villa's books being targeted by Arsenal as, according to 90min, the Gunners' interest in Douglas Luiz is refusing to go away thanks to boss Mikel Arteta and Edu being long-term admirers.

But the report suggests Emery has been boosted in his hopes of keeping the defensive midfielder - who became the first Villa player to score in six consecutive home Premier League fixtures thanks to finding the back of the net twice against West Ham last weekend - as he is committed to the Midlands outfit and not agitating for a switch.

Similarly to Watkins, Luiz has put Villa in a strong negotiating position as he signed on the dotted line when a £75,000-per-week contract was put in front of him last year.

The Brazilian put pen-to-paper a matter of weeks after Arsenal submitted three bids worth up to £25million in the final hours of the summer transfer window, with Villa remaining resolute and rejecting the north Londoners' proposals.

Reputable reporter Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that Luiz's value has skyrocketed over the course of the last 12 months, with him now being worth a minimum of £70million.