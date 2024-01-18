Highlights Aston Villa have entered the race to sign Armando Broja after he has been put on the market by Premier League rivals Chelsea.

West Ham United, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also coveting the Albania international despite his £50million price tag.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Broja's admirers are aware that Chelsea will negotiate on the fee after making informal enquiries.

Aston Villa are a 'new club' in the race to sign Armando Broja, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that head coach Unai Emery could succeed in luring the Chelsea star to Villa Park for less than his hefty price tag.

The Villans showed plenty of ambition during the summer, with them splashing out close to £80million on reinforcements as they looked to build on qualifying for the Europa Conference League, and their business has paid off as they currently find themselves in an unexpected Premier League title tilt.

Emery has guided Villa to 35 wins from his first 58 matches at the helm, which has led to supporters dreaming of their lengthy wait for silverware coming to an end, and he may look to add further firepower ahead of the winter window slamming shut on February 1.

Villans battling to land Broja in January

Villa are among a host of Premier League clubs looking to sign Broja after Chelsea have decided they are open to cashing in, according to the Evening Standard, but West Ham United, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers are providing stiff competition for his signature.

The report suggests that Emery will only move for the striker if Jhon Duran heads through the exit door just 12 months after he joined in a £18million switch from Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, while they will not fork out more than £40million.

It is understood that Chelsea have slapped a £50million price tag on Broja, having taken Rasmus Hojlund's £72million switch to Manchester United into consideration, but meeting that figure would result in him becoming the second-most expensive signing in Villa's entire history.

Aston Villa's most expensive signings of all-time Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) €55m Emiliano Buendia (Norwich City) €38.4m Ollie Watkins (Brentford) €34m Pau Torres (Villarreal) €33m Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen) €32m Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 18/1/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Duran will be allowed to walk away from Villa Park if a suitable offer is lodged ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, potentially opening the door for the Albania international to be drafted in as a replacement.

Chelsea are open to offloading Broja ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, regardless of whether they welcome a fresh face to Stamford Bridge, as Christopher Nkunku is nearing his comeback from injury, while Nicolas Jackson will return from the Africa Cup of Nations in the coming weeks.

Wolves have been eager to negotiate a loan deal which includes an option to make the 22-year-old's switch to the West Midlands permanent at the end of the campaign, while West Ham submitted a bid worth more than £30million in July 2022.

Ben Jacobs - Villa have entered hunt for Broja's signature

Jacobs understands that Villa Park needs to be considered as a potential destination for Broja, who has been described as 'lightning-quick', and admirers have learned that they will be able to secure his signature for less than the £50million asking price after making informal enquiries.

Although the respected reporter is aware that Chelsea have set a lofty price tag after using Hojlund's switch to Manchester United as a yardstick, the west Londoners are open to lowering their demands as they have conceded that their Premier League rivals paid over the odds for the Denmark international.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Aston Villa are another new club that I can mention that should be considered in this conversation. Wolves, Fulham and West Ham are also among the suitors, but there is a big difference between the suitors' valuation and what they think is possible from any informal enquiries versus the number that Chelsea are putting out there through sources. "The Chelsea number may be £50million, with the Rasmus Hojlund transfer used as a yardstick, but everyone accepts that the Hojlund fee had a Manchester United tax on it. "That was much higher than Manchester United wanted to pay. Hojlund was seen as a €60million or €70million player, but the final fee was much closer to €90million."

Villa make inroads in bid to acquire Reyna

Villa have launched an enquiry for Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Giovanni Reyna, according to FootballTransfers, but they are facing competition from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

The report suggests that Marseille, Sevilla and Real Sociedad are also chasing the United States international after he has grown frustrated at being limited to just 320 minutes of action this term, leading to him being put on the market.

It is understood that Reyna is determined to leave Dortmund, resulting in him being offered to numerous clubs, and a bid in the region of £12.8million would be enough to tempt the Bundesliga heavyweights into cashing in.

The 21-year-old is available for a cut-price fee after entering the final 18 months of his £50,000-per-week contract at Signal Iduna Park, while he clearly does not feature in head coach Edin Terzic's long-term plans after falling by the wayside.

Reyna has scored 17 goals and provided a further 16 assists for his teammates since coming through the Dortmund ranks, highlighting that he is capable of being a threat in the final third of the pitch, but he would head to Villa without any Premier League experience.