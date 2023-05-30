Aston Villa have a 'really good chance' of luring Marco Asensio to Villa Park as the Real Madrid star will be attracted by the club's potential under head coach Unai Emery, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans have booked their place in next season's Europa Conference League after finishing the Premier League campaign in seventh place, and it appears Emery is already looking to bolster his squad.

Aston Villa transfer news - Marco Asensio

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Villa headed to Asensio with an opening proposal last week and negotiations have been ongoing for a number of days.

The respected journalist suggests the Midlands outfit are pushing for the Spain international to make a decision as soon as possible, but he is biding his time due to also being approached by Paris Saint-Germain and Serie A sides.

Asensio is set to leave Real Madrid as his contract, which is worth £118,000-per-week, is due to expire at the end of June.

It is understood that uncertainty over the winger's future has led to Arsenal and AC Milan also holding an interest.

But Villa are keen to fight off the stiff competition as Emery sees Asensio as a player who would improve his team and they are willing to offer a lucrative deal.

What has Dean Jones said about Asensio?

Jones believes there is a strong possibility of Asensio linking up with Villa as the improvements made under Emery have made the move a more attractive prospect.

The respected journalist feels the Villans being in the hunt for the Real Madrid man's services shows how far they have come in recent months.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Asensio’s potential availability first became clear a couple of months back and three or four clubs in the Premier League were sounded out about the chance to sign him. I heard at the time one of those was Arsenal but, since that moment, Villa have obviously been on a great run and have given themselves a really good chance of making a play for him.

"Trying to sign a player who has been at a club like Real Madrid is not necessarily going to be a one-off, as Villa are one of the best-placed clubs in the Premier League now for anyone looking for a move, no matter how high their expectations in the game. European football next season is nice, although we should bear in mind the Europa Conference League does not hold too much weight for most players.

"Instead, it is the quick progress under Emery and the further growth potential, combined with the fact they have such a good financial standpoint right now that will also bring two or three other significant players into the club over the summer.

"Villa haven’t won yet because there are other big clubs looking at Asensio, but this is a good snapshot of where Villa suddenly are in terms of global standing."

Would Asensio be an exciting signing for Villa?

There is no doubt that Asensio would make Villa even more of an attacking force as, according to Transfermarkt, he has scored 72 goals and racked up a further 56 assists during his senior club career.

A three-time Champions League winner who has clinched 17 trophies during his time at Real Madrid, the 27-year-old would bring a winning mentality to Villa Park.

Asensio is his current employers' joint-third top goalscorer in La Liga this season, further emphasising that he is a handful for defenders.

Sofascore data highlights that he has been finding the back of the net, on average, every 157 minutes in the Spanish top flight this season, so Villa should do all they can to persuade Asensio to head to the Midlands.