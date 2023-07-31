Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has pulled off a 'real coup' by luring Moussa Diaby to Villa Park and he will leave Premier League rivals with regrets for a key reason, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans are preparing for continental football to return to the Midlands in the upcoming campaign, having qualified for the Europa Conference League.

Aston Villa transfer news - Moussa Diaby

According to The Observer, Villa forked out a club-record fee worth close to £52million when they tempted Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen into selling Diaby earlier this month.

The report suggests the France international, who found the back of the net 14 times and registered a further 11 assists last term, had been identified as Emery's number one attacking target ahead of the fast-approaching 2023/24 season.

Diaby had previously been on Arsenal and Newcastle United's radar, which led to Leverkusen slapping an £88million price tag on him 12 months ago.

Presenter HLTCO recently told GIVEMESPORT that the winger is capable of being a force at Villa Park, and he has already been making an impact in his new colours.

Diaby has scored in his first two pre-season appearances for Emery's side, against Fulham and Brentford, with his pace causing problems for opponents.

The 24-year-old has arrived at Villa after a hugely successful spell in Germany, where he racked up 97 goal contributions in 172 appearances.

What has Dean Jones said about Diaby?

Jones believes Diaby will make Villa an even more dangerous force after already showing promising signs during the club's United States tour.

The respected journalist feels the former Paris Saint-Germain man has wasted no time in adjusting to Emery's demands, while Premier League rivals will regret not tying up a deal before the Villans reached an agreement with Leverkusen.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Diaby is set to have an outstanding first season in England. I’m sensing that in his early showings and, obviously, have seen what he has produced previously in Germany.

"He seems to have fitted in so well to the Emery plan and I think he has got an edge about him that is going to cause real problems for defenders in the Premier League.

"This signing is a real coup for Villa and I think it won’t be too long before some of the bigger clubs in England will be wishing they had taken a chance on him."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Villa?

Emery could add even more pace to Villa's attacking line as, according to Football Insider, the Villa chief is plotting a move for Adama Traore.

The report suggests the Villans have turned their attentions towards the Spain international, who has 194 Premier League appearances to his name, after he became a free agent earlier this summer.

Traore is still seeking a fresh challenge after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers when his £55,000-per-week contract expired at the end of June.

The 27-year-old was previously on Villa's books, but he only mustered three goal contributions in 12 outings before moving onto pastures new.

Traore got his name on the scoresheet on 14 occasions and provided a further 20 assists during his spell with Wolves.