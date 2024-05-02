Highlights Aston Villa scouts have been watching Alex Baena after boss Unai Emery has set his sights on making a move for the Villarreal attacking midfielder.

The Spain international is not the only La Liga big-name on the Villans' shortlist of targets as they also want Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

Villa will have to pay in the region of £50million if they want to have any chance of landing Baena during the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has been tasking members of the scouting department with keeping tabs on Alex Baena ahead of potentially attempting to lure the Villarreal star to Villa Park when the transfer window reopens in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Villans are on course to bag Champions League qualification, having moved seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a spot in the Premier League's top four, and plans are being put in place ahead of possibly battling it out in Europe's elite club competition next season.

Monchi, who has been overseeing Villa's recruitment drive since being appointed as the president of football operations close to 12 months ago, is scouring the market alongside Emery for potential reinforcements as they go in search of bolstering a squad which has also reached the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Emery Running Rule over Baena Ahead of Possible Swoop

Attacking midfielder identified as good fit for Villans' project

Villa have been heavily scouting Baena after he has caught the eye with his impressive performances over the course of the campaign, according to GMS sources, and a switch to the Midlands is a serious possibility as he has been deemed a good fit for the project being built by Emery.

The Villarreal attacking midfielder has been potent in the final third of the pitch this season, having racked up 21 goal contributions in 41 appearances, and is being considered as a potential acquisition by the Villans as they continue searching for suitable targets ahead of heading to the negotiating table.

Although Moussa Diaby became the most expensive arrival in Villa's history when he rubber-stamped a £51.9million switch from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, statistics highlight that Baena has been producing better figures in various metrics this term, resulting in Emery and Monchi being put on red alert.

Alex Baena's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Moussa Diaby Alex Baena Moussa Diaby Progressive passes 5.60 3.04 Shot-creating actions 5.44 3.22 Key passes 2.88 1.96 Assists 0.48 0.33 Expected assisted goals 0.29 0.27 Statistics correct as of 01/05/2024

The 22-year-old - who has been described as 'very talented' by former Villarreal head coach Quique Setien - is wanted as part of a new focus on Villa strengthening their attack ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, while they are also keen to prise Nico Williams away from Athletic Bilbao.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Villans have been monitoring the Spain international for more than a year, and they have pinpointed him as an ideal replacement for Nicolo Zaniolo, whose loan spell from Galatasaray is due to expire at the end of the season later this month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alex Baena has registered four or more key passes in nine La Liga outings this season, with his highest tally of eight coming during Villarreal's goalless draw with Cadiz in February

Ramsey Could be Sold to Secure Cash for Baena Move

Midlands outfit need to increase budget before lodging bid

GMS sources have been informed that Villa are desperate not to be priced out of a move for Baena despite Villarreal being unwilling to do business unless a bid in the region of £50million is put on the table, and it has resulted in Emery looking at ways to boost his budget ahead of the summer.

The Spanish tactician has not ruled out the possibility of cashing in on a homegrown product during the fast-approaching transfer window, with central midfielder Jacob Ramsey pinpointed as an asset who would stand to be sold for significant profit after coming through the Villans' ranks.

Related Aston Villa Will Make 'Impressive Signings' After Emery Deal Aston Villa could be in line to show further ambition in the transfer market after succeeding in tying boss Unai Emery down to an extended contract

A toe injury has severely restricted the 22-year-old's game time, with him being limited to just 10 starts in all competitions this season, and there are fears that his extensive spells on the treatment table could result in there being limited interest in the coming months.

But Tottenham Hotspur have been admirers of Ramsey since Ange Postecoglou headed into the north Londoners' hot-seat, and the potential for the Lilywhites to lodge a bid cannot be ruled out if they are made aware that a sale could be on the cards ahead of next season.

La Liga side Villarreal will refuse to drop their valuation for Spain international Baena as he has a release clause written into his contract, which still has four years to run and allows him to pocket slightly more than £33,000-per-week at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored