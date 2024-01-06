Highlights Aston Villa have pinpointed RB Leipzig's Timo Werner as a loan target after boss Unai Emery has prioritised the arrival of another attacking option.

The Villans are facing competition from Manchester United and West Ham United after it has emerged that he is available on a temporary basis.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Werner is not particularly keen on a move to the Premier League.

Aston Villa will have to lodge a 'special proposal' to tempt Timo Werner to Villa Park as transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the RB Leipzig star is sceptical of heading back to the Premier League.

The Villans currently find themselves in an unexpected Premier League title race after backing boss Unai Emery with plenty of cash during the summer transfer window, which saw him shatter the club's record outlay by forking out £51.9million for Moussa Diaby.

But the Spanish tactician, who has led his side to being the division's joint-second highest scorers this season, has another opportunity to draft in reinforcements ahead of the fast-approaching February 1 deadline as he aims to keep the pace with fellow high-flyers.

Villa eye loan move for Werner

Villa have set their sights on recruiting Werner on loan for the remainder of the season, according to Football Insider, after Emery has tasked the hierarchy with acquiring a striker who is capable of deputising for first-choice frontman Ollie Watkins.

The report suggests the Germany international, who has been restricted to just 386 minutes of action this term, fits the bill as the Midlands outfit are keen to offer a route back into the Premier League on a temporary basis before attempting to make a marquee signing when financial concerns have subsided in the summer.

Although Werner returned to his homeland when Leipzig forked out more than £25million to end an underwhelming spell at Chelsea close to 18 months ago, he has found it difficult to move to the top of the pecking order at Red Bull Arena.

Timo Werner's Premier League career in numbers Appearances 56 Goals 10 Assists 13 Yellow cards 3 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 5/1/2024

But the 27-year-old's lack of action has resulted in Villa not being the only side looking to pounce, with domestic rivals Manchester United also pinpointing him as a target after it emerged that his current employers are willing to sanction a loan move if assurances over game time are given.

Although respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table after holding internal discussions about Werner's availability, there is uncertainty over whether he would be willing to head to Old Trafford midway through the campaign.

West Ham United also earmarked the ex-Stuttgart man as a potential loan arrival before the transfer window reopened at the turn of the year, but they will hit a major stumbling block if they are told to contribute to a large proportion of his wages.

Jones believes it would make more sense for Villa to focus their attention on landing Genoa marksman Albert Gudmundsson, who has also been scouted by the Midlands outfit, instead of Werner as he would be unhappy if he is not handed regular action.

The reputable journalist also understands that the Champions League winner, who is currently on a contract worth more than £165,000-per-week at Leipzig, is not particularly keen on returning to the English top flight after his spell on Chelsea's books did not go to plan.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that when we consider who Aston Villa are likely to sign, you've got to think about what another player coming in would be expecting from their own individual standpoint. "I think someone like Albert Gudmundsson is probably the level of forward that makes more sense. If Timo Werner is to come back to England, it's going to take something pretty special to convince him to do it. "The way things ended for him at Chelsea means he doesn't have a huge desire to come back unless the project is right, from what I'm told. Maybe Emery and Villa hold that special factor, but I would imagine that he is also going to be looking at the form of the Aston Villa forwards and just wondering how much game time he would actually get if he did make that move. "His big problem in Germany right now is game time, and I don't know whether that is going to be especially different if he goes and joins Villa."

AC Milan in pole position to acquire Duran

AC Milan have emerged as the favourites to land Jhon Duran after entering discussions with Villa, according to Football Insider, but they are waiting to discover whether Emery will give the green light for the out-of-favour striker to embark on a fresh challenge.

The report suggests the Serie A heavyweights are looking to steal a march on arch-rivals Inter Milan after they also initiated talks over what it would take to acquire the Colombian, who has been restricted to just 145 minutes of Premier League action this season.

Although AC Milan are hopeful of tying up a deal for Duran, it is not a switch that is due to go through imminently as they would have to offload a non-EU player currently on their books before welcoming him to the San Siro.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa are open to sanctioning the 20-year-old's departure after his position within the squad has become fragile, giving the Rossoneri optimism in their efforts to reach an agreement.

Duran has struggled to secure regular game time thanks to first-choice striker Watkins making the position his own, and it has led to Premier League rivals - along with sides in Germany and Spain - monitoring his situation ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.