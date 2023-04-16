Aston Villa could sell “a few” fringe players this summer to bring more money into the club at Villa Park, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans will look to back head coach Unai Emery during the upcoming transfer window.

Aston Villa news – Latest

After a run of eight games without a defeat, Villa have their sights set on qualification for some form of European football at Villa Park next season, whether the Europa League or Europa Conference League.

For the Villans to cope with the prospect of continental football, they will need to bolster their squad so they are not caught short by the added workload.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that the West Midlands giants could contemplate offering Ollie Watkins a new contract after the striker has hit a purple patch of scoring 11 goals in 12 games.

But Jones believes that Villa’s summer spending will depend on how much money they can bring into the club during the transfer window by selling fringe players that “aren’t adding worth” to the squad.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think they will be wary about breaking any transfer records, but ultimately it depends on how much money they can bring into the club in the first place.

“If they can get rid of a few fringe players that aren't adding worth to this team at the moment, then they'll definitely look to do that.

“If you look across the squad most players are improving.”

Who could Aston Villa sell this summer?

It says more about the form of Villa’s squad that there are not many players that the club would be happy to let go at the time of writing, with most options offering Emery something different.

Philippe Coutinho’s future at Villa Park looks uncertain at best, with the £125,000 per-week earner playing in just 28% of available Premier League minutes since his permanent £17m arrival from Barcelona last summer.

Wide man Bertrand Traore – recalled from his loan spell at Istanbul Basaksehir in January – could be another who seals a departure from the West Midlands, although the winger’s two goals in victories over Leicester City and Nottingham Forest could make Emery reconsider his future.

Meanwhile, Jed Steer and Ashley Young could depart the club at the end of their contracts in the summer, opening up some more space on the wage bill for the Villans to add to their squad.

It’s set to be a fascinating few weeks at Villa Park, with Villa’s European status being a driving factor in their business for the upcoming transfer window.