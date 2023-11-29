Highlights Aston Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are expected to hand boss Unai Emery a more lucrative January budget than had initially been set aside.

It comes after the Midlands outfit have moved to within two points of the Premier League's summit.

Villa also spent big during the summer, having made Moussa Diaby their club-record signing for £51.9million.

Aston Villa will provide boss Unai Emery with 'extra funds' to spend on Villa Park reinforcements during the January window, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how plans are being put in place to become a 'stalwart of European football'.

Having parted with more than £80million during the summer, as the Spanish tactician prepared for his first full season at the helm, the Villans have made a hugely promising start to the campaign and are going into the busy festive period dreaming of qualifying for the Champions League.

The influence of the likes of Moussa Diaby - who made a club-record switch worth £51.9million from Bayer Leverkusen in July - has been crucial in Villa moving to within two points of the Premier League's summit, and it could lead to Emery aiming to bolster his squad at the same time as rivals looking to pinch some of his key men.

Villa fighting to keep Luiz amid interest

Villa remain adamant that they will not entertain selling Douglas Luiz during the fast-approaching January transfer window, according to 90min, despite a number of Premier League clubs mulling over whether to test their resolve.

The report suggests Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are circling for the Brazilian, who made history by becoming the first Villans player to score in six consecutive home Premier League fixtures thanks to finding the back of the net twice against West Ham United last month, but his current employers have made it clear that any mid-season bids will be snubbed due to not being put on the market.

It is understood that Luiz has emerged as a leading target for Arsenal and they are open to selling Thomas Partey in a bid to boost their budget, but they will need to put a lucrative offer on the table to even tempt Villa in the coming weeks.

That is because reputable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the defensive midfielder's value has skyrocketed to more than £70million after he has become a consistent performer under Emery's tutelage.

Aston Villa's highest average match ratings in the Premier League this season Ollie Watkins 7.32 Douglas Luiz 7.21 John McGinn 7.16 Moussa Diaby 6.97 Lucas Digne 6.97 All statistics according to WhoScored

In terms of incomings, Villa are exploring a potential move for Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams as Emery has set his sights on bolstering his attacking options and the Ghana international fits the bill.

Although Ollie Watkins has been in impressive form this term, finding the back of the net 12 times and laying on a further seven assists in 20 outings, Jhon Duran is the only back-up option currently at Villa Park.

Emery could also look to land a defensive midfielder, regardless of whether Luiz stays in the Midlands, due to fears that there is a lack of adequate cover in the event of Boubacar Kamara being forced onto the sidelines.

Jones believes Villa's start to the season, which has seen them competing near the Premier League's summit and closing in on a place in the Europa Conference League knockout phase, has board members and supporters dreaming of being involved in continental competitions on a more frequent basis.

With that being the case, the respected journalist is confident that Villans owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are set to hand Emery a more lucrative budget than they had initially set aside for the January transfer window.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't think Aston Villa ever hold back. There has been some big spending in the past couple of years, while they were putting this project together. "They did the right thing in changing managers at the right time to give the squad the boost it needed, and the revamp could continue at the club. "They are now in a fantastic situation where they've got momentum and belief. They will definitely believe that they are on the verge of becoming a side that is recognised again as being a stalwart of European football. That's really important for them if they're going to continue to attract top players. "I do think that they will get extra funds in January to invest, but they won't just throw it around for the sake of it."

Duran needs guidance from teammates

Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that Duran may need to be told to knuckle down by one of his Villa teammates if he wants to get his spell in the Midlands back on track after it emerged that he has fallen out with Emery.

It is understood that the Colombian is not pleased with how he is being treated by the Spanish tactician, while he deleted all pictures related to the Villans from his social media account after failing to even secure a place on the bench for the win against West Ham last month.

Emery has admitted that he asked Duran about his online activity, only to be told it was 'not really relevant' as he focuses on making improvements to his game behind the scenes at Bodymoor Heath, but speculation over a frosty relationship has continued.

The ex-Villarreal chief has insisted that he has not been involved in a bust-up with the frontman, who headed to the Premier League for the first time in his career when he completed a £18million move from Major League Soccer franchise Chicago Fire during the winter window earlier this year.

January could prove to be the ideal opportunity to offload Duran if there is bad blood between him and Emery as he is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his £30,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year.