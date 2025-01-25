Aston Villa have turned down a £7 million bid from Sevilla for Lamare Bogarde because he is in Unai Emery's long-term plans at Villa Park, according to Football Insider.

The Villans have been pursuing a deal for the La Liga club's defender Loic Bade as a potential Diego Carlos replacement after the Brazilian centre-back joined Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in a reported £8.45 million deal. It's believed that an offer was made for Bogarde during negotiations between the two clubs, but it was made clear Emery wasn't open to losing the player.

Bogarde, 21, is in the early stages of his development and an exciting prospect who the East Midlands outfit hopes becomes a star under Emery. The Netherlands U20 international arrived from Eredivisie giants Feyenoord in September 2020, and he signed a new long-term deal with the club last August. He spent two spells on loan at EFL League One side Bristol Rovers and caught the eye with consistent performances at the Memorial Stadium.

Lamare Bogarde Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 4 Minutes Played 267 Interceptions Per Game 0.3 Tackles Per Game 2.8 Balls Recovered Per Game 2.0 Ground Duels Won 4.5 (55%) Aerial Duels Won 0.3 (20%)

Villa Reject Offer For Bogarde

The Dutch Starlet's Long-Term Future Is With The Villans

Sevilla failed with their bid for Bogarde, and Villa aren't willing to include the youngster in discussions over a potential move for Bade - the French centre-back's potential move to the Premier League is still up in the air.

Bogarde has made four league appearances this season and looks likely to earn more game time as the campaign progresses, especially because of his impressive versatility. He can play in defensive midfield and drop back into central defence as he did in a 2-2 draw away to Arsenal (January 18).

Emery touched on Bogarde's development earlier this season when he performed well in a 3-2 win over Everton at right-back. The Spanish coach said:

"We are always supporting and being demanding in the process I have. I like to support young players, giving them chances but also getting the performances we need with players like Lamare. The idea is to keep going."

Bogarde is one of several exciting young talents at Villa Park whom the club is keen to nurture instead of cashing in on. Kadan Young, 20, is a promising English winger, and Kerr Smith, 20, is a Scottish centre-back whose stock is growing and was sent out on loan to St Johnstone earlier in the window.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 24/01/2025.

