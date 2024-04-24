Highlights Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is behind the club's potential signing of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams this summer.

The wide man has proven himself to be one of La Liga's most productive attacking outlets.

Reports in Spain indicate that Williams could cost up to €55m (£47m).

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery would be behind the signing of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams at Villa Park during the 2024 summer transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Villans are enjoying an exceptional campaign under the head coach from the Basque Country and are hoping to sustain their progress by bolstering their squad when the market opens in June.

Villa could be set to achieve qualification for the 2024/25 season's Champions League, which would enable them to attract a higher calbire of player to the West Midlands. Williams has been one of Athletic's key players this term and could be considering a move to the Premier League.

Aston Villa continue to be linked with Williams

According to GMS sources, Aston Villa continue to show intent on signing Athletic Club's Nico Williams, as they prepare for the 2024/25 season. The Villans are going to welcome Europa League football at worst to Villa Park and must consider how they can bolster their squad. Villa have held a long-term interest in the winger and feel they are in a strong position to make him an offer to join.

Estadio Deportivo reports that Williams is valued at up to €55m (£47m), a price which is unlikely to put of Premier League suitors such as Villa, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur. The Bilbao-based outfit hope to retain the 21-year-old, whose contract at the club is not due to expire until the summer of 2027. Our sources understand that Williams' loyalty to the Basque Country will be tested, but any move could be complicated by the fact he plays with his brother, Inaki, at Athletic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Williams has made 13 appearances for Spain, making his debut in September 2022 in a 2-1 Nations League defeat to Switzerland.

However, Williams, dubbed as "dazzling" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is tempted by the idea of moving to the Premier League and is expecting to have several options on the table come the summer transfer window. At Villa Park, the wide man would be competing with the likes of Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby, who have both impressed under Unai Emery this term.

Nico Williams - vs attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Assists 0.31 84 Shot-creating actions 4.84 80 Progressive carries 5.90 94 Successful take-ons 3.71 96 Touches (attacking penalty area) 5.66 80 Progressive passes received 11.17 89

Villa 'serious' about Emery-backed signing of Williams

On Tuesday, Villa confirmed that Unai Emery had committed his future to the club by signing a contract extension until the summer of 2027. The new deal shows the 52-year-old is preparing for the long-term at Villa Park and will hope to be backed with several key signings.

GMS sources understand that Villa are 'serious' about signing Williams and knowing that Emery is set to remain in the West Midlands could help their cause. The Spanish head coach is said to be 'behind' any deal to sign the Athletic winger and has been for the last year.

Williams, a Spanish international, has enjoyed an exceptional 2023/24 season, registering 20 goal contributions in 32 appearances in all competitions. The speedster has become one of Athletic's key players in attacking areas, but may feel that now is the time to test the waters and potentially make the move across to the Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 24-02-24.