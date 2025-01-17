Sevilla defender Loic Bade is reportedly “very close” to completing a transfer to Premier League side Aston Villa, according to Fichajes journalist Fernando Serrano.

Aston Villa have been on an incredible journey since they appointed Unai Emery as their manager in 2022. He took the club away from battling relegation and into the Conference League during his first season and the following term, his first full campaign, he took them to the semi-finals of that competition while qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in four decades.

This season, Aston Villa have made a strong start to their Champions League campaign, which has included a famous win over Bayern Munich. They are also positioned to contend for Europe once again in the Premier League, battling for a place within the top six by the season's end.

Reports have suggested that centre-back Diego Carlos could depart the club this winter, with the Brazilian having been at the centre of discussions for numerous teams last summer. Were Carlos to depart, then Villa would surely need a replacement to ensure they remain well-stocked at the back.

Villa Eyeing Bade

The centre-back has captured attention with Sevilla

Loic Bade has, technically, experienced the Premier League before. He joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Stade Rennes in 2022 following their promotion, but would not make a single appearance and ultimately, see his loan cancelled just six months later. From there, he moved to Sevilla on loan, who he joined permanently later in 2023.

Since then, Bade has gradually developed and is now ranked within a bracket of the best La Liga defenders. The Frenchman, who represented his country at the 2024 Olympics, is also being eyed by Liverpool if reports are to be believed, but Bade may see Villa as a team where he could play more consistently than he would at Anfield.

Bade would not be Villa's first signing of the window, as they have already been active on that front. Earlier this month, the Villans confirmed the arrival of forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund to bolster their attacking ranks.

