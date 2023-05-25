Aston Villa are likely to make some big deals in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After seeing how Unai Emery has turned things around at Villa Park, the board may want to give him the backing he deserves.

Aston Villa news - Latest

With just one Premier League game remaining, Villa have an excellent chance of qualifying for European football.

The Midlands club are currently sitting in seventh place in the table, a point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Finishing in seventh will see Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League - an impressive achievement considering they looked set for a relegation battle under Steven Gerrard.

As per The Athletic, Villa were close to appointing Mateu Alemany, who had announced he would be leaving his position at Barcelona as their director of football.

The report adds that Villa are continuing their search for a sporting director-type figure to work alongside Emery, with the transfer window fast approaching.

Qualifying for Europe will be pivotal for attracting high-profile players in the summer, and journalist Jones believes we could see some big signings from Emery and his recruitment team.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa?

Jones has suggested that Villa won't be wasting any time in the next window, and they could go out and 'do some big deals'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about a deal for Alemany falling through and Villa's transfer plans, he said: "Aston Villa won't want to waste any time in the next transfer window. They're actually one of the clubs in the best position to go out and do some big deals.

"They've got a good budget, they're well financed, but they obviously need a strategy in place and Emery needs to know where he is in terms of that.

"So I don't think it's the end of the world, but yeah, it's just a moment that's probably slowed them down a little bit."

Who could Villa look to sign this summer?

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Giovani Lo Celso is a player who is appreciated by Emery - a player he worked with during his time in Spain.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph have claimed that Villa are plotting a shock move to sign Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has also told GIVEMESPORT that Villa are in a good position to sign Pau Torres.

Although it could be difficult, it's a huge positive for Villa fans to be linked with this profile of players.