Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been backed in the transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed their plans after signing Nicolo Zaniolo, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club enjoyed an impressive season under Emery, but they won’t want to rest on their laurels.

Aston Villa transfer news – Latest

Emery completely transformed Villa’s campaign when he took over from Steven Gerrard, guiding the club to a top half finish, qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

The board have opted to provide him with a budget to strengthen his squad this summer, bringing in Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, and Pau Torres so far.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa are close to completing their next signing, with Galatasaray forward Zaniolo set to have a medical ahead of a move.

Emi Buendia was recently ruled out for a significant period due to a knee injury, so Villa moved fast in looking to bring in a replacement.

Emery’s side got off to a catastrophic start, suffering a hefty defeat away to Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the Premier League term.

As a result, the Villa board could dip into the transfer market once again.

With European football coming to Villa Park, Emery will need a deeper squad in order to compete on all fronts this campaign.

Now, journalist Jones has outlined Villa’s plans once they complete a deal to sign Zaniolo.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa?

Jones has suggested that Villa are still backing Emery as they look to build him a squad that he’s comfortable with when the transfer window slams shut in September.

The journalist adds that the additions they’ve made so far can hopefully ensure they have enough creativity in the side.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah bringing in Zaniolo as cover for Emi Buendia does make some sense.

“These are good signs I think for Villa fans who just want to be assured that this squad is still being built and Emery is content with what he has.

“The Villa board are still backing him and he needs to know he has all the tools he needs by the end of the transfer window.

“These additions could be really key in making sure Villa have enough creativity over the course of the season. Beyond that, also play with the intensity that's going to be needed.

“They can press high enough and well enough in the right areas to have Emery's system working at full capacity."

What’s next for Aston Villa?

Another player who has been linked with a move to Villa Park is Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, with CaughtOffside claiming that the Midlands club are monitoring his situation.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho would be an upgrade on Leon Bailey, but he struggles to see this deal coming to fruition.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is also on Villa’s radar.

However, the Villans are unlikely to explore such a move until the back end of the transfer window.