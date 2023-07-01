Aston Villa are now eyeing another option from La Liga at centre-back, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery has turned to his home country for targets and signings since arriving at Villa Park.

Aston Villa transfer news - Latest

Since arriving in the Midlands, Emery has looked to bring in players from La Liga, where he used to manage.

Although Alex Moreno is the only player officially signed from Spain since Emery has taken over, plenty of targets have been linked with the club.

According to 90min, Pau Torres is attracting interest from Villa, a player Emery worked with during his time at Villarreal.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail also claimed that Villa were taking a look at Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga.

Aston Villa also recently appointed Ramón Rodriguez Verdejo, otherwise known as Monchi, as their President of Football Operations.

Speaking on joining the club, Monchi said: “I am very excited to join Aston Villa, a great project which is striving for excellence from the Under-9s to the top level, and I completely share the vision of Mr. Sawiris and Mr. Edens.

"I am also delighted and can’t wait to work with Unai Emery again, one of the best managers in football.

Monchi, as mentioned, worked with Emery previously, this time at Sevilla, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Villa continuing to raid La Liga this summer.

Emery did a sensational job last season, helping guide Villa into Europe, so the Spanish manager has certainly earned the right to demand some of his own signings over the next few months.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa?

Jones has suggested that there is another option from La Liga that Villa are currently looking at.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm told there is actually one other option, I haven't got a name on it yet. I'm told that there is somebody else in La Liga that they're exploring. So, there could be another name that comes into the conversation pretty soon."

What's next for Aston Villa?

With qualifying for the Europa Conference League comes a hectic schedule, so Villa will need to bring in reinforcements this summer.

Holding on to some of their key players will also be pivotal, considering how well they performed last season.

It's certainly an exciting time to be a Villa fan and there's no reason they can't look to qualify for the Europa League next term.