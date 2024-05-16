Highlights Aston Villa are keen to sign Angel Gomes after it has become clear that the attacking midfielder is open to returning to the Premier League in the summer.

The Lille playmaker is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his contract and is also being courted by the Villans' domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Borussia Dortmund are contemplating offering Gomes the opportunity to test himself in the Bundesliga for the first time in his career.

Aston Villa have been boosted in their hopes of luring Angel Gomes to Villa Park in the aftermath of qualifying for the Champions League as the Lille star is refusing to rule out the possibility of sealing a return to his homeland when the transfer window reopens, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Villans are set to compete in Europe's elite club competition for the first time since the 1982/83 campaign, thanks to going into their final clash of the season against Crystal Palace knowing that they will remain in the Premier League's top four regardless of the result, and plans are being made to secure reinforcements during the summer.

Spanish tactician Unai Emery showed plenty of ambition ahead of the current term, with Moussa Diaby becoming the most expensive acquisition in Villa's history when he completed a £51.9million switch from Bayer Leverkusen, and he is holding internal discussions with president of football operations Monchi over potential recruits.

Villans Keen to Land Gomes if Demands Meet Plans

Emery handed confidence boost in attempts to reach agreement

Villa are interested in landing Gomes if the conditions of his move away from Lille are right, according to GMS sources, and Emery has been given renewed optimism of being able to entice the 18-cap England under-21 international to the Midlands as it is understood that he is open to the idea of returning to the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder, who is preparing to enter the final 12 months of a contract which allows him to pocket just shy of £12,000-per-week, has been identified as an attractive target as he would help the Villans meet the Premier League's homegrown quota guidelines when their squad is given a potential makeover ahead of Champions League action.

Top flight squads are increasingly in need of players who grew up in England due to being desperate to ensure they do not breach rules, and Gomes could play a pivotal role in Villa filling the void left by Nicolo Zaniolo when the Italy international's loan from Galatasaray expires in the coming weeks.

Angel Gomes' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Nicolo Zaniolo Angel Gomes Nicolo Zaniolo Pass completion percentage 89.4 65.8 Passes into the final third 5.61 1.83 Shot-creating actions 3.71 3.23 Key passes 1.65 1.08 Assists 0.29 0.00 Statistics correct as of 16/05/2024

Emery could face a battle to acquire the 23-year-old, who has been described as a 'big talent' by Lille head coach Paulo Fonseca, as GMS sources have been informed that domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also considering making a move if it becomes clear that Lille are open to sanctioning his departure for a fee which fits with the north Londoners' summer plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes won two ground duels, completed a key pass and scored from the spot during Lille's penalty shoot-out defeat to Aston Villa in the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final last month

Dortmund Threatening to Hamper Emery's Hopes of Gomes Deal

Champions League finalists considering lodging bid

GMS sources understand that Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund could hand Villa and Tottenham fresh competition to tempt Gomes away from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy despite his desire to return to the Premier League for the first time since leaving boyhood club Manchester United.

The playmaker decided to head overseas after opting to turn down a new contract at Old Trafford in 2020, resulting in him joining Portuguese outfit Boavista before linking up with Ligue 1 side Lille as he went in search of regular game time in a side competing for consistent European qualification.

Related Exclusive: Aston Villa Want to 'Move Fast' to Sign £200,000-a-Week Star Aston Villa have set their sights on winning the race for Al-Ahli midfielder Gabri Veiga ahead of the transfer window reopening

Bundesliga heavyweights Dortmund are seriously considering offering Gomes a route to Germany for the first time in his career if they are given assurances that he is looking to leave his current surroundings, which could complicate matters for Emery as he aims to come out on top in the race for an agreement.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Sofascore