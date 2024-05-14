Highlights Aston Villa are keen to beat other suitors to Gabri Veiga after the Al-Ahli talisman has indicated that he is eager to head back to Europe in the summer.

The Villans are hoping to hold speedy negotiations with the Spain under-21 international's current employers ahead of his potential arrival in the Midlands.

Atletico Madrid are providing Villa with stiff competition for Veiga and the La Liga giants feel they have the edge in the race for an agreement.

Aston Villa are looking to steal a march on other interested parties by moving fast to attract Gabri Veiga to Villa Park as it has become clear that the Al-Ahli star is keen to seal a return to Europe during the fast-approaching summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Spain under-21 international only cashed in on the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League less than 12 months ago, when a £30million move from La Liga outfit Celta Vigo was rubber-stamped, but he is in line to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

Villa are on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League after staging a late fightback to register a 3-3 draw against Liverpool earlier this week, and head coach Unai Emery is holding internal discussions with president of football operations Monchi over drafting in reinforcements in the coming weeks.

Villa Seeking Quick Negotiations over Veiga

Emery aware Spaniard will have numerous suitors if he pushes for exit

Villa are looking to hold speedy negotiations with Al-Ahli as they are aware that Veiga will be in demand if he pushes for a summer move away from Saudi Arabia, according to GMS sources, and indications highlight that he is keen to secure a quickfire return to Europe if an opportunity arises.

Although it is understood that the central midfielder's current employers want to keep him on their books heading into next season, they will be forced to consider sanctioning his departure from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium if he insists on cutting his spell in the Middle East short.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also tracked Veiga over the last two years, but he would provide the likes of Youri Tielemans with stiff competition for a regular starting berth if he chooses to head to Villa.

Gabri Veiga's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Youri Tielemans Gabri Veiga Youri Tielemans Progressive passes received 5.00 2.56 Shots 2.26 0.78 Shots on target 1.09 0.28 Goals 0.36 0.11 Assists 0.22 0.33 Statistics correct as of 14/05/2024

It has emerged that Villa and La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid have already made contact in a bid to gauge whether the 21-year-old would be interested in heading in a new direction despite his Al-Ahli contract, which allows him to pocket close to £200,000-per-week, not being due to expire until the summer of 2026.

Veiga, who has scored four goals and registered as many assists over the course of 18 appearances in Al-Ahli's colours this season, would be a huge coup for Emery and he has previously shown a willingness to test himself in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabri Veiga has created six big chances in the Saudi Pro League this season, while he has averaged 1.3 key passes per outing in the competition

Emery Facing Uphill Battle to Beat Atletico Madrid to Deal

La Liga giants confident they have edge in race for Veiga

In a significant blow for Villa, GMS sources have been told that Atletico Madrid feel they have the edge in the battle for Veiga's signature at this early stage as the pull of returning to his homeland is greater than his desire to move to the Premier League after his Saudi Arabian spell.

Having come through the Celta Vigo ranks, he went on to make 50 appearances in the Spanish top flight and recorded 15 goal contributions before he was tempted to Al-Ahli during the summer transfer window last year, but Emery and Monchi are refusing to give up in their attempts to lure him to the Midlands.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Sofascore