Aston Villa are 'interested' in Federico Chiesa and have been boosted in their bid to lure him to Villa Park as Juventus are open to offers, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Villans boss Unai Emery is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of a return to continental football following their qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Aston Villa transfer news - Federico Chiesa

According to BirminghamLive, Villa are in the hunt for Chiesa as Emery seeks attacking reinforcements ahead of the upcoming campaign.

But a big-money move is not a foregone conclusion as the report suggests the Italy international will need to be convinced to swap Juventus for the Midlands.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa will continue to pursue Chiesa despite facing stiff competition for his services.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, have revealed that Newcastle United and Liverpool are also battling it out for the winger, who is valued by Juventus at £53million.

Arsenal have shown an interest in Chiesa as well, meaning he has plenty of options in the Premier League if he leaves his homeland ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

What has Dean Jones said about Chiesa?

Jones understands that Villa are firmly in the race to strike a deal for Chiesa, while Juventus are willing to hold discussions over a potential move.

The transfer insider believes Emery is looking to Italian clubs for his next acquisition after already signing Youri Tielemans, while Pau Torres is on course to join from Villarreal later this week.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Aston Villa are interested. But the most interesting thing about this is that Juventus are willing to listen to anything people have got to say about making an offer for him.

"There's a bit of an exodus in Serie A at the moment, and I think that Villa are one of the clubs looking to explore how they can exploit that."

Would Chiesa be a good signing for Villa?

There is no doubt that Chiesa would make Villa even more of an attacking force as, according to Transfermarkt, he has scored 56 goals and contributed a further 45 assists over the course of his senior club career.

His tricky wing-play could benefit the likes of Ollie Watkins, who is going into the upcoming campaign having got his name on the scoresheet 16 times last term.

Although Chiesa was not at his best before the 2022/23 season reached its climax, with Sofascore data highlighting that he only found the back of the net every 422 minutes in Serie A, there is no doubt that he is capable of giving defenders nightmares.

Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon has described the 25-year-old as 'really special', highlighting that he would make an impact in Villa's colours.

Chiesa, who is on a contract worth more than £153,000-per-week at Juventus, appears to be on the market and Emery would certainly be making a statement of intent by coming out on top in the race for his signature.