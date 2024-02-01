Highlights Aston Villa made an approach for Wilfried Zaha as boss Unai Emery is a firm admirer of the Galatasaray talisman.

The 31-year-old is happy on the Turkish giants' books despite missing out on a place in the Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has refused to rule out the possibility of Villa making a move for Zaha in the summer.

The Villans completed their latest signing this morning, with Morgan Rogers rubber-stamping his switch from Championship outfit Middlesbrough, but there could be further incomings and outgoings ahead of the 11pm cut-off point.

Villans have made approach for Zaha

Villa made an approach for Zaha earlier in the winter window, according to FootballTransfers, as Emery is known to be a long-term admirer and has been eager to strengthen his wide options ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

But the report suggests that it will be difficult for the Midlands outfit to strike an eleventh hour deal as the Ivory Coast international, who racked up two goal contributions over the course of six appearances in the Champions League group stage earlier this term, is happy at Galatasaray and not looking to embark on a fresh challenge midway through the campaign.

Zaha boasts bags of Premier League experience, thanks to his spells with Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Cardiff City, and he only headed to Istanbul on a three-year deal worth £3.75million-per-season when his contract at Selhurst Park expired during the summer.

Wilfried Zaha's Premier League career in numbers Appearances 305 Goals 68 Assists 43 Yellow cards 48 Sent off 2 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 1/2/2024

The 31-year-old suffered a serious blow in December, when he was not included in the 27-man Ivory Coast squad put together for the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, meaning he has been focused on enjoying success at Galatasaray.

Alex Crook - Villa Park has been mentioned as potential destination for Zaha

Having spoken to contacts throughout the winter transfer window, Crook understands that Zaha has been monitored by Villa, but there have been ongoing fears over him potentially being too expensive due to his fine form in a Galatasaray shirt.

But the respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of Villans chief Emery reigniting his interest in the winger at the end of the campaign, when there will be more time to hold negotiations with his current employers.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

"Unai Emery told reporters after the game against Newcastle that he is not pushing through a lot more. They are bringing in goalkeeper Joe Gauci from Adelaide United as back-up to Emiliano Martinez. I think they might not necessarily trust Robin Olsen. "I thought Villa might be busier in this window, to be fair. It was mentioned to me that Wilfried Zaha was on their radar, but I think that would be quite expensive because he is doing quite well in Turkey. "He has scored nine goals in 12 league starts but, if they were to qualify for the Champions League, that might be a deal which we should keep our eyes open for during the summer."

Villa agree deal to sign Arsenal youngster

Arsenal youngster Lino Sousa has agreed to join Premier League rivals Aston Villa on a permanent deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and he underwent medical tests ahead of his move to the Midlands on Wednesday.

The reliable reporter suggests that the 19-year-old - who has failed to make a senior appearance for the Gunners despite being an unused substitute twice - has opted to link up with the Villans despite also gaining interest from Serie A heavyweights Juventus, Turkish giants Galatasaray and Scottish Premiership title-chasers Rangers.

It is understood that Sousa is in line to be loaned out to Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle, in a bid to boost his experience and gain much-needed game time, after his Villa arrival has been wrapped up in the coming hours.