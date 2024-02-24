Highlights Aston Villa are looking to make eye-catching signings during the summer window after challenging for Champions League qualification.

The Villans are in the race for the likes of Denzel Dumfries, Emile Smith Rowe and Oscar Gloukh as boss Unai Emery scours the market for potential acquisitions.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Villa are aiming to make a statement by strengthening their squad and consistently chasing a place in the top four.

Aston Villa have set their sights on making 'a few elite additions' to Unai Emery's squad during the summer window, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that a move for Red Bull Salzburg youngster Oscar Gloukh cannot be ruled out as 'emerging talent' is also wanted at Villa Park.

Monchi, who was appointed as the Villans' president of football operations in June, will be tasked with leading the recruitment drive ahead of the 2024/25 campaign after already welcoming the likes of Pau Torres, Clement Lenglet and Nicolo Zaniolo to the Midlands during his stint.

Moussa Diaby became the most expensive acquisition in Villa's history when he completed a £51.9million switch from Bayer Leverkusen in July, and plans are being put in place to show plenty of ambition in the coming months after challenging for a Champions League qualification spot.

Villans initiate talks ahead of possible Dumfries swoop

Aston Villa have opened discussions with Denzel Dumfries' representatives to discover whether he would be interested in heading to the Midlands in the summer, according to Italian media outlet FC Inter News, and they have been boosted in their pursuit due to it becoming increasingly likely that he will embark on a fresh challenge at the end of the season.

The report suggests that Inter are edging towards cashing in on the Netherlands international, who entered the final 18 months of a contract worth close to £53,000-per-week at the turn of the year, as Bayern Munich and Manchester United have also been among his suitors and he has refused to agree fresh terms at the San Siro due to the hierarchy being unwilling to meet his demands.

Although Leon Bailey has enjoyed a productive season in the final third of the pitch, resulting in him being rewarded with a new deal earlier this month, statistics highlight that fellow winger Dumfries would offer more defensive protection if he is deployed on the right-hand side of Villa's attack.

Denzel Dumfries' statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Leon Bailey this season Denzel Dumfries Leon Bailey Percentage of dribblers tackled 35.3 14.3 Clearances 1.63 0.23 Tackles 1.32 0.31 Blocks 1.01 0.62 Passes blocked 0.70 0.62 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 23/2/2024

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the addition of Dumfries would be a 'big upgrade' and emphasise how far Villa have come during Emery's reign, but he also warned that it may be difficult to persuade him to snub alternative options as he prepares to quit Inter.

Although the Villans are mulling over whether to launch an approach for Arsenal creative midfielder Emile Smith Rowe after it has emerged that the north Londoners are considering sanctioning his departure, they are facing competition from domestic rivals Newcastle United ahead of the summer.

Villa are also among a host of sides keeping tabs on Salzburg playmaker Gloukh before the transfer window reopens for business, and Emery is very keen on winning the race for his signature after extensive scouting has been carried out on the 19-year-old.

Dean Jones - Emery wants to make eye-catching signings ahead of next season

Jones believes that Villa joining the chase to acquire Israel international Gloukh highlights that Emery is keen to recruit the world's best up-and-coming talent to ensure that the club will have a bright future ahead of them instead of solely focusing on the short-term.

But the reputable journalist understands that the Villans are also looking to make a number of eye-catching signings in the summer as they want to be challenging for a place in the Premier League's top four every campaign, and this season's promising form is being seen as the start of a project.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The links to Oscar Gloukh are interesting. Obviously, we're going to see two types of signings coming up for Aston Villa. "There will be a few elite additions that look to take them on immediately and try to keep them in that conversation of knocking on the door of the top four. "Beyond that, we're going to see them snapping up some emerging talent to make sure that they are in that conversation, not just for next year, but in years to come. "Gloukh is a player that they would be looking at in line with a longer-term vision, with or without Unai Emery. He is certainly there for the next year or two, but who knows beyond that about how managerial circumstances work out. "A player like that is manager-proof. You would be looking at somebody who can be there for the longevity to build out over time."

Zaniolo eager to head to Serie A at end of Villa loan

Nicolo Zaniolo is keen to seal a move to Serie A as Villa are unlikely to keep him on a permanent basis, according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, and the uncertainty over his long-term future has resulted in several clubs circling ahead of the summer window.

The report suggests that Fiorentina and Juventus previously attempted to swoop in and are still in the hunt for the 24-year-old, who will cost a total of £38million if Villa choose to keep the Galatasaray loanee beyond the end of the campaign, but AC Milan and Napoli are unlikely to head to the negotiating table after going in a different direction behind the scenes and on the pitch.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Zaniolo has failed to convince Emery that he deserves to remain on Villa's books for the foreseeable future, which has led to the Spanish tactician scouring the market for a potential replacement ahead of making a final decision.

Although the winger suffered a setback during the early stages of his Premier League career, thanks to being under investigation for potential betting breaches, he was not charged with any wrongdoing and, as a result, has remained among Emery's options throughout the season.