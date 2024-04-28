Highlights Aston Villa boss Unai Emery's contract has been extended in a bid to stave off interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Villans' hierarchy are still looking to hold fresh discussions with the Spanish tactician over an even longer agreement.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Emery's deal could have a positive impact on Villa's plans for the fast-approaching summer window.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has handed his club an 'early advantage' over regular Champions League challengers by penning a new contract at Villa Park, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the internal agreement is set to lead to 'very impressive signings' being made in the Midlands in the summer.

The Villans are battling to qualify for Europe's elite club competition for next season, having secured more wins than the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea since the Premier League campaign got underway, and have begun making plans to draft in reinforcements.

Villa were not afraid to show plenty of ambition last summer, when Moussa Diaby became the most expensive acquisition in the club's history by completing a £51.9million switch from Bayer Leverkusen, and they are looking to make even more upgrades after succeeding in convincing Emery to commit his long-term future to his current employers.

Emery Set to Hold Further Talks Despite Contract Extension

Emery agreed for his current contract to be extended by a further 12 months earlier this week, according to Sky Sports, resulting in him being tied down to the Midlands outfit until the summer of 2027 as they look for him to continue building on a successful start to his reign.

The report suggests that the Premier League high-flyers are also keen to discuss a new longer-term deal with the 52-year-old tactician, who has taken a step closer lifting silverware for the 12th time over the course of his managerial career by guiding his side into the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Unai Emery's managerial record in the Premier League this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Matches 34 25 Won 20 15 Drawn 6 4 Lost 8 6 Goals for 71 40 Goals against 50 26 Points-per-game 1.94 1.96 Statistics correct as of 25/04/2024

It is understood that Villa's decision to hold discussions with Emery came in light of him working his way onto Bayern Munich's radar as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel to walk away from the Allianz Arena at the end of the season, having missed out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Unai Emery has only faced Aston Villa once over the course of his managerial career, which ended in Arsenal sealing a 3-2 win in a Premier League contest on September 22, 2019

Dean Jones - Monchi Could Attract Big-Name Targets to Midlands After Emery Deal

Jones believes that Villa have made a major statement of intent by extending Emery's stay in the dugout as it means they will head into next season with plenty of stability while a host of other Premier League clubs who usually challenge for a place in the top four are contemplating whether to make an alteration in the hot-seat.

The respected journalist also feels that the former Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal chief committing his long-term future to the Villans will make it easier for president of football operations Monchi to persuade exciting transfer targets to head to Villa Park during the summer window.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It is huge for Villa to tie Unai Emery onto a new deal because it puts them at an early advantage over top four rivals for next season and gives them a chance to cement their status as a team that is in that Champions League conversation. "We are in a time when Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are changing managers or considering it, and the continuity of this season could really give Villa an advantage. "Emery could even have become a top option for big clubs to recruit, so that is another reason this is a good win. This is a big moment as it means the forward planning for next season becomes much easier and transfer targets are also sold the club in a very clear fashion for next season. "I am expecting Villa to follow this up with big news in the summer. I have a feeling they will make a couple of very impressive signings."

Emery Backing Villa Attempts to Land Williams

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Emery is backing Villa's pursuit of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as the Midlands outfit believe they are in a strong position to test his loyalty to his boyhood club after holding a long-term interest in acquiring his services.

Although the Villans could face competition in their bid to land the Spain international as he has also worked his way onto domestic rivals Chelsea's radar due to impressing key decision-makers with his progress over the course of the season, the west Londoners will need to sanction outgoings before making a move.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt