Highlights Aston Villa are aiming to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window with a focus on signing a winger to add competition and quality.

The club has been linked with a number of wingers, suggesting they are actively looking for new additions in this position.

Villa may also be interested in versatile midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, who can play both behind the striker and out wide.

Aston Villa have been linked with a host of wingers during the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it might not just be paper talk, with Unai Emery's side putting the feelers out for new additions in the winter market.

Unai Emery will likely be optimistic about receiving support in the final weeks of the transfer market, especially as the Villans remain in contention for the Premier League title and have successfully advanced to the subsequent rounds of the FA Cup and Europa Conference League. Despite their commendable performance in the first half of the 2023/24 season, Villa aim to sustain their impressive form throughout the latter stages of the campaign and further reinforcements may be necessary to continue going toe-to-toe with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Villans have been linked with a host of wingers in recent months, which could be a major sign that the Midlands outfit are prioritising this position for the remainder of the transfer window.

Aston Villa targeting a winger in January

Although signing a wide player might not seem like an immediate priority considering Emery has a few options to choose from, Villa will need to add further competition and quality throughout the squad. Emery has transformed the Villans from a side battling at the bottom of the Premier League table to one competing for European places. Leon Bailey, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Bertrand Traore are some of Emery's options, while the likes of Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn have also featured out wide.

Aston Villa winger options - Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Bailey Diaby Zaniolo Traore Appearances 9 (10) 17 (4) 7 (7) 0 (2) Minutes 932 1363 504 10 Goals 6 4 1 0 Assists 5 4 0 0 Key Passes Per Game 1.1 1.4 0.4 0 Match rating 6.79 6.77 6.26 5.98 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 15/01/2024

Reports in Italy have suggested that Villa are one of a host of Premier League clubs who are interested in signing Lazio winger Felipe Anderson, with the Brazilian's contract expiring at the end of the season. The Serie A outfit are looking to extend his current deal, but he could be tempted by a return to England after previously spending time with West Ham United in the Premier League.

It's also understood that Sporting CP's Geny Catamo and Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville are targets for the Midlands club. Traore could be on his way out the door in the January window, while Bailey will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer.

Dean Jones - the subject is too hot

Jones has suggested that the subject of signing a winger is too hot for nothing to be happening behind the scenes at Villa Park. The journalist adds that Villa have clearly put the feelers out about bringing in a new winger in the January window, and he believes it makes sense for Emery and his recruitment team to target this position. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, I think the subject's too hot for there not to be anything going on here. There's a lot of rumours and that suggests that a lot of checks are being made on certain players and they're coming from all over the place as well. It's not like this is one source that's just sending out Aston Villa news. These are different players that play similar roles being linked from different countries and that always gives you the feeling that the feelers are out to find a player. I think it makes sense. I think that this is exactly what Aston Villa had been looking towards."

Villa keen on versatile midfielder

As mentioned, signing a winger could be considered a priority for the Villans. However, Emery's attackers are often tasked with playing in a host of different positions, with versatility a huge benefit in his system.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa remain interested in signing Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe. The England international can play behind the striker as well as out wide, so he could be a useful option for Emery for the remainder of the season. Smith Rowe has struggled for game time with the Gunners this term, so it could be a smart move to try and prise him away from the Emirates Stadium.