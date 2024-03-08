Highlights Aston Villa could acknowledge that they were wrong to sell Jaden Philogene if they rubber-stamp his return by taking advantage of a buyback clause.

Villans chief Unai Emery allowed the winger to join Hull City for £5million during the final hours of the summer window last year.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Philogene is being tracked by a significant number of clubs due to his impressive performances in the Championship.

Villans boss Unai Emery allowed the winger to embark on a fresh challenge in the Championship during the final hours of the summer window last year, with a £5million move to the MKM Stadium being rubber-stamped despite late interest from fellow promotion chasers Southampton.

Philogene has gone on to shine in his new surroundings, with Hull chief Liam Rosenior describing him as 'ridiculous' after finding the back of the net with an audacious Rabona against Rotherham United last month, and his performances have led to top flight outfits mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table.

Tottenham Ahead of Villans in Race for Philogene

Villa have suffered a blow in their potential hopes of recruiting Philogene as Tottenham Hotspur are at the front of the queue to acquire his services in the summer, according to TEAMtalk, while he has attracted further interest from a number of clubs at home and abroad thanks to shining in a Hull shirt.

The report suggests that Spurs are keen to steal a march on other suitors after boss Ange Postecoglou has tasked scouts with making regular checks on the three-cap England under-21 international, who has racked up 14 goal contributions in 22 Championship appearances this term, as he is desperate to add another wide-man to his options when the transfer window reopens for business.

Villa allowed Philogene to move onto pastures new after Emery had dipped into the market for Moussa Diaby, with the Frenchman joining for a club-record £51.9million from Bayer Leverkusen, but statistics highlight that the summer recruit has posted less attractive figures than the sought-after Hull man since the campaign got underway.

Jaden Philogene's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Moussa Diaby this season Jaden Philogene Moussa Diaby Shots 4.10 2.41 Shots on target 1.37 0.96 Goals 0.38 0.24 Expected goals 0.29 0.30 Statistics correct as of 06/03/2024

Respected reporter Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Philogene could be on Tottenham's shortlist of summer targets as he fits the profile they are looking for, but Villa may still find themselves in a strong position if any of his admirers up the ante in their pursuit ahead of the 2024/25 season.

That is because Hull vice-chairman Tan Kesler has revealed that the Villans are able to take advantage of a £15million buyback clause if the Championship outfit are promoted to the Premier League, and they currently find themselves firmly in the race for a play-off spot as they aim to end their spell in the second tier.

Although Philogene's £9,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, putting the Tigers in a seemingly strong negotiating position, they will be left powerless if they return to the top flight and Emery decides he is eager to seal a reunion in the coming months, while Eredivisie giants Ajax are also monitoring his progress.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jaden Philogene was restricted to just 124 minutes of first-team action at Aston Villa despite getting his name on the scoresheet 22 times for the Midlands outfit's under-21 and under-18 sides

Dean Jones - Emery Would be Conceding He Made Error if He Buys Philogene

Although Villa are battling it out for Champions League qualification after finding themselves in the Premier League's top four, Jones believes that Emery would be conceding that he made a serious error of judgement if he chooses to trigger Philogene's buyback clause a matter of months after his exit.

But the reputable journalist feels that the switch to Hull has paid off for the 22-year-old, who has been described as 'astonishing', while his spell in the Championship has allowed him to demonstrate that he would be capable of making an impact in the top flight and it has led to a succession of interested parties mulling over whether to attempt to prise him away from the MKM Stadium.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Obviously, you start wondering whether Villa wish they had just kept him on board, but I still think this is probably a good moment for him to go and fulfil his own potential. "It is intriguing that Villa could potentially take advantage of a buyback clause. It would seem pretty soon to be considering something like that because you're basically admitting you made a mistake, and you're doing a 180-degree turn very quickly. "This is a player that is certainly going to be in the Premier League soon, and there are plenty of clubs keeping an eye on him right now."

Villa Prepared for Interest in Ramsey and Luiz

Villa are braced for interest in Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz ahead of the summer transfer window, according to MailOnline, as Premier League rivals have been made aware that the Midlands outfit have found themselves being forced to contend with financial difficulties.

The report suggests that Ramsey, who was the subject of an approach from Newcastle United in January and has additional admirers in Tottenham and Bayern Munich, is valued at £50million, while Luiz has been a long-term target for title-chasing Arsenal.

It is understood that Villa are facing the prospect of having to cash in on at least one key man in the coming months after making losses worth close to £120million in the last accounting year.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that the Villans are determined to hold onto Luiz, but they are 'open-minded' about Ramsey's future as selling him would result in them making pure profit thanks to him coming through the club's youth system before progressing into the senior squad.

