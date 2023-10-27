Highlights Aston Villa may need to add reinforcements in the January transfer window to compete domestically and in Europe, especially with injuries and transfers not working out as expected.

The injury to Emi Buendia leaves Villa short in midfield, making it a priority for the recruitment team to find a replacement.

Villa has already shown interest in Villarreal youngster Alex Baena, who has been in impressive form and could provide additional depth in midfield.

Aston Villa may be tempted to look to secure reinforcements when the January transfer window opens for business, and Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on whether they will look to add some new additions.

Considering the performances Unai Emery's side have produced so far this season, it might not seem like the Midlands club should be desperate to splash the cash on new signings. However, if they want to continue their form and compete domestically as well as in Europe, then they may want to add a few bodies to their squad.

Unai Emery's squad still lacks depth in certain areas

The Villans enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window, strengthening in multiple positions and bringing in top-quality players to make their squad more complete. The likes of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, and Nicolo Zaniolo have become key figures in Emery's side already. However, injuries and some transfers not working out as expected means their squad isn't as complete as they first hoped.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Youri Tielemans might not last too much longer under Emery after joining the club on a free transfer in the summer. Per Football Insider, Tielemans is already considering a departure from Villa Park due to a lack of game time. Emery has opted for a midfield trio of John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, and Boubacar Kamara for the most part this campaign, so it's been difficult for the Belgium international to cement a regular place in the starting XI.

Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings would likely have been key members of Emery's squad heading into this season, but both players are now watching from the stands as they've suffered long-term injuries which could keep them out of action for an extended period of time. The Villa duo were available when the term got underway, so Emery and his recruitment team weren't expecting to have to bring in replacements.

Zaniolo was another brought in during the summer window, but the Italy international is set to undergo questioning by the authorities for his potential involvement in a betting scandal, per MailOnline. It's a tricky situation for Villa with the uncertainty surrounding Zaniolo, the injuries to Mings and Buendia, and the poor form of Tielemans.

Villa shouldn't be resting on what they've already achieved under Emery and they have an excellent chance of competing in Europe year after year. To continue doing so, they will have to bring in reinforcements to keep up with their Premier League rivals.

Moxley has suggested that he expects Villa to bring in new additions during the January transfer window. The journalist adds that the injury to Buendia leaves them 'a little bit shy' in that department. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Moxley said...

"Yeah, I think they will. Emery was desperately trying to play everything down after the 4-1 victory over West Ham. Seventeen goals Villa have scored in four Premier League games this season. We're talking about decent sides. We're talking about mid-table sides for the most part. Okay, Everton are struggling, they got done four. Palace got done four. Brighton were in a rich vein of form and got done six. And now West Ham have got been beaten by four. So for me, as a seasoned observer, while West Ham did have that 10-minute spell after they scored that deflected Jarrod Bowen goal to get back into it, I never got the feeling Villa were going to lose the game. I always thought that if West Ham managed to claw themselves back Villa would carve themselves out another chance and win it. So the fact of the matter is that I do think that Emi Buendia's long-term injury leaves them a little bit shy."

The Villans are preparing for the January window already

Replacing Buendia could be considered a priority for the recruitment team at Villa Park. The Argentine is capable of playing out wide as well as in a number 10 role, and if Zaniolo is unavailable at any point, they could be left really short in that area.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Villa are interested in signing Villarreal youngster Alex Baena, who is also being targeted by Barcelona.

Alex Baena - vs Villarreal La Liga squad 23/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.88 4th Assists 4 1st Shots per game 2.5 1st Key passes per game 2.4 1st Fouled per game 1.6 =2nd Stats according to WhoScored

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form for the Spanish club this term, so it's no surprise to see the Midlands club showing an interest.