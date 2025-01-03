Aston Villa are preparing to recall Louie Barry from a loan spell at Stockport County and sell the young English forward to a Championship club, according to The Telegraph.

The Villans are expected to make several changes to their squad this month and want to bolster Unai Emery's options in attack. They have contacted Borussia Dortmund for Donyell Malen, who wants to join the Premier League club.

Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins are Emery's current striking options at Villa Park, and Barry, 21, is unlikely to have a future with the Birmingham outfit. He's spent 18 months on loan at Stockport and impressed with 25 goals in 46 games at Edgeley Park.

However, Villa recalled the "outstanding" Barry amid the ongoing speculation over his future and links to Championship clubs. Sunderland, Leeds United and Middlesbrough are the clubs reportedly in the race to sign the former Barcelona academy prospect.

Aston Villa Ready To Sell Louie Barry

The English striker's sale could help Donyell Malen pursuit

Barry has been with Villa since January 2020, when he joined the club's youth system after a spell in Barca's La Masia academy. He's a versatile attacker who has thrived leading the line for Stockport.

However, the Villans' extensive array of attacking talent means he's unlikely to get an opportunity at Villa Park. A move to the Championship is reportedly on the horizon for the one-cap England U18 international.

Barry became a fan favourite at Stockport, hitting nine goals in 20 games last season to steer the Hatters to League One promotion. He's previously had spells on loan at MK Dons and Salford City.

Louie Barry Stats (EFL League One 2024-25) Appearances 23 Goals 15 Goals Per Game 0.7 Assists 2 Successful Dribbles 2.3 (52%) Ground Duels Won 4.2 (48%) Aerial Duels Won 0.2 (29%) Big Chances Created 5 Big Chances Missed 6

Villa will need to be wary of PSR, which could limit spending in January, but a few additions are expected. One could be Malen, who can play on the right wing, which has been somewhat of a problem for Emery this season.

Malen can also be used up top in attack and on the left wing. The 25-year-old has managed five goals and one assist in 20 games across competitions at Signal Iduna Park this season.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 02/01/2025.