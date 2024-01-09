Highlights Aston Villa are unlikely to sign Lazio winger Felipe Anderson during the winter transfer window at Villa Park

The 30-year-old has been in good form for the Serie A giants and has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, including the Villans.

Despite Anderson's contract expiring this summer, Lazio want to keep him, and he is expected to complete the 2023/24 season with them.

Aston Villa are unlikely to sign Lazio winger Felipe Anderson during the 2024 winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an update from Villa Park.

Unai Emery hopes to be backed in the remaining weeks of the market, with the Villans still in a race for the Premier League title and have secured progression to the next rounds of the FA Cup and Europa Conference League.

Villa are looking to continue their impressive form in the first half of the 2023/24 season into the latter stages of the campaign but will feel they need to bolster their ranks. Anderson will already be familiar to Premier League followers after the winger spent three seasons contracted to West Ham United between 2018 and 2021.

Anderson could be lining up a future Premier League move

Since leaving West Ham United to return to Lazio in July 2021, Anderson has rebuilt his career in Europe, having endured a disappointing spell at the London Stadium. The 30-year-old has established himself as a regular in Maurizio Sarri’s side, and played a significant role in the team that finished runners-up to Napoli in Serie A during the 2022/23 season.

During the 2023/24 campaign, the forward-minded player has scored one goal and registered seven assists in 36 appearances, with the capital giants sitting seventh in Serie A, three points behind fourth-placed Fiorentina, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot. However, Lazio have been left in a difficult position over Anderson’s future at the Stadio Olimpico, with the South American’s contract expiring this summer.

Anderson, who reportedly earns close to £47,000 per week, has gained the attention of several Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa. According to Calciomercato, the Villans and Fulham have been identified as the ‘toughest competition’ looking to secure a deal to bring the former Brazil international back to England.

However, the same report says that Lazio are still trying to extend Anderson’s contract, whilst Serie A giants Juventus have made more than ‘one direct contact.’ But Anderson could be tempted by a return England, as he is now on the wrong side of 30 and may feel his career could begin to wind down soon.

Felipe Anderson - career since return to Lazio Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2021-22 48 7 8 4 2022-23 50 12 9 4 2023-24 26 1 7 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, accurate as of 09-01-24

Fabrizio Romano – Anderson will not leave Lazio in January

Unfortunately for Aston Villa fans, Romano feels that Anderson is “almost guaranteed” to remain at Lazio for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign. However, the transfer expert has confirmed that the Villans “have been following” the winger. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Felipe Anderson is not leaving Lazio in January. That's almost guaranteed. Lazio don't want him to leave. So, despite being out of contract in the summer, I think he will complete the season at Lazio and decide his future by himself in the next few months. Lazio proposed to extend the contract. But at the moment, it’s a complicated one. “From what I'm hearing, Juventus are interested in Anderson. So, I think Juventus will be in the mix to sign him as a free agent. For Aston Villa, yes, they have been following the player many times, but I'm not aware of any concrete negotiations yet.”

Aston Villa are yet to make their first signing of the 2024 winter transfer window at the time of writing, and Emery will hope it won’t be long until he welcomes a new addition through the door.

According to Football Transfers, the Villans and Manchester United are ‘very interested’ in signing Lille striker Jonathan David. Both clubs have asked to be updated on his situation, with the Canada international making it clear he is eager to move on from the Ligue 1 outfit.

Villa see David as someone to support the club’s current top goalscorer, Ollie Watkins, who has bagged nine goals during the 2023/24 Premier League season. However, AC Milan are also interested in the 23-year-old, seeing him as the ideal replacement for Olivier Giroud.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (4th January) that now could be the ideal moment for Villa to make another move to sign Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. The Villans had a £25m offer rejected in July 2021 for the 23-year-old’s services. Still, the one-time European Cup winners’ recent trajectory, combined with his lack of minutes at Arsenal, could open the door for a potential move.

Aston Villa will return to Premier League action on 14th January when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton before heading south for their FA Cup Fourth Round tie at Chelsea on 27th January. The Villans see out the month with a home meeting with Newcastle United on the 30th, hoping to avenge their opening day 5-1 shellacking at St. James’ Park in August 2023.