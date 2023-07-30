Aston Villa are now “exploring some possibilities in Spain” after making several strong signings during the transfer window at Villa Park, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery hopes to bolster his Villans squad in preparation for this season’s Premier League and Europa Conference League campaign.

Aston Villa news

Aston Villa have represented a story of success following their appointment of Emery last October.

The Spanish head coach arrived at Villa Park with the Villans sitting in 16th place, level on points with 17th-placed Southampton and a point ahead of Leicester City, two teams who would eventually face the drop to the Championship.

However, fast-forward to the end of the campaign, Emery had inspired a stunning turnaround resulting in Villa finishing the season in seventh place, earning a spot in this season’s Conference League.

And the West Midlands giants wasted no time backing the 51-year-old head coach during the summer transfer window, with Youri Tielemans arriving as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Leicester.

Villarreal and Spain centre-back Pau Torres was next to arrive, with the Villans paying £31.5m to the Yellow Submarine to secure the 26-year-old’s services.

And last week, Bayer Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby moved to Villa Park in a club-record deal worth £51.9m, bolstering Emery’s options in attack ahead of what he hopes will be a lengthy European campaign.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa have no intention of slowing down their transfer business following the capture of Diaby, which will come as music to fans’ ears.

And Romano believes that the club are exploring the possibility of signing some full-backs from Spain as Emery looks to increase his squad depth at right-back and left-back.

What has Romano said about Aston Villa?

Reviewing Villa’s transfer window, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “I think they will move on other targets, for example, full-backs. I will keep an eye there for Aston Villa because they're exploring some possibilities in Spain.

“And then we will see, but for sure, Villa are very satisfied with the work they've done in the market.”

What next for Aston Villa this summer?

With over a month of the transfer window remaining, Villa have plenty of time to make any further additions that Emery requires before the market’s closure on 1st September.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa could sign former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, currently a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Anfield last month.

Meanwhile, Taylor has suggested to GMS that the Villans could sell Jamaican winger Leon Bailey this summer following the arrival of Diaby.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star arrived at Villa Park for a fee of £25m in 2021 but has only produced 12 goal contributions in 54 appearances for the West Midlands giants.

And Taylor has also indicated to GIVEMESPORT that Villa could sell Leander Dendoncker and Philippe Coutinho in the next few weeks, with the duo likely to be on the outer fringes of Emery’s squad this season.