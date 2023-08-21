Aston Villa star Lucas Digne is edging towards sealing a move to Nice despite being offered an alternative route out of Villa Park, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans bounced back from a heavy opening day defeat to Newcastle United by putting Everton to the sword on Sunday, but head coach Unai Emery could still sanction further incomings and outgoings ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

Aston Villa transfer news - Lucas Digne

According to RMC Sport reporter Fabrice Hawkins, Digne is eager to seal a move back to his homeland by joining Ligue 1 side Nice.

The respected journalist suggests the French outfit are working on a loan deal which would include an option to buy the left-back, who has started both of Villa's first two Premier League matches of the season, on a permanent basis.

It is understood that Digne is close to reaching an agreement over personal terms ahead of a potential switch to the Allianz Riviera.

But Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 30-year-old is also open to joining Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Hilal after emerging as their top target as they aim to bolster their backline.

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli showed a tentative interest in Digne earlier in the summer, but his excessive wage demands proved to be a major stumbling block.

Despite the Naples-based outfit pulling out of the running for his signature, the France international is still being courted by two European sides and a host of Saudi Pro League clubs.

Digne has been on Villa's books since sealing a move worth up to £25million from Premier League rivals Everton in January 2022.

He is among the Midlands outfit's highest earners, with Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara and Philippe Coutinho being the only teammates to pocket more than him at £120,000-per-week.

Lucas Digne's Aston Villa statistics Appearances 49 Goals 2 Assists 4 Yellow cards 9 Red cards 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Ryan Taylor said about Digne?

Taylor was impressed with Digne's performance as Villa secured all three points against former club Everton on Sunday, but he understands that a move away from Villa Park could be imminent.

The respected journalist is aware that Nice are making progress in their attempts to recruit the ex-Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona man despite facing competition from Al-Hilal, while his exit is likely to result in Emery dipping into the transfer market for a replacement.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "Lucas Digne played for Villa on Sunday and I think he played very well as well, but it looks like he might actually move on.

"He has had interest from Al-Hilal and Nice. The Nice deal looks to be advancing, which I do find a tad surprising.

"But, at the start of the window, it did look quite clear that Digne might be moving on anyway. Alex Moreno is still injured, but it looks like they'll bring in a new left-back at Villa."

Archer to hold talks over future

Villa frontman Cameron Archer will have discussions with Emery ahead of the summer window's closure as he aims to discover whether there is a route into his Villa plans, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have identified the Villans' academy graduate as a leading target as Daniel Farke looks to steer the Yorkshire side to promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The report suggests Sheffield United have already failed with a £10million bid for Archer, who came off the bench for a five-minute cameo appearance during the convincing victory over Everton on Sunday.

It was the 21-year-old's first Villa outing since November 2022, having spent the second half of last season on loan with Middlesbrough.

Archer enjoyed a hugely productive spell at the Riverside Stadium, finding the back of the net 11 times and registering a further six assists in 23 appearances as Michael Carrick's side fell short of promotion via the play-offs.

The England under-21 international's form in a Middlesbrough shirt has also resulted in Southampton taking an interest ahead of September 1.

Although Villa are seeking £20million, Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Archer heading out of the Midlands club on a temporary basis once again.

The reputable journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Archer has got to have serious talks in the next two weeks about what this season holds for him.

"He needs opportunities to grow and to glow. I think that he will get those opportunities, but it's just going to be a case of whether Villa are willing to do a loan deal or not at this stage.

"It might be the best case scenario. But, for the player, he's also going to want stability at some stage soon."

Villa budget makes Sancho move unlikely

Transfer insider Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Villa spending heavily during the early stages of the window may have ended their chances of luring Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho to the Midlands.

According to CaughtOffside, Villa are among a number of clubs mulling over whether to test the Red Devils' resolve by launching a bid.

The report suggests Sancho, who is on a contract worth £350,000-per-week, is being tracked by Premier League clubs and outfits overseas.

Manchester United forked out £73million to acquire the England international from Borussia Dortmund two years ago, but he has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot.

In fact, Sancho has been restricted to just 46 minutes of action since the new campaign got underway, but Jones does not think a move to Villa Park is on the cards.

When asked if Villa's pursuit of Jack Harrison, who eventually joined Everton on an initial loan deal, shows that Emery does not have plenty of money to spend at this stage of the window, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think so. That's part of the problem as well.

"I don't think that, financially, they'll be able to get to the sorts of levels that it would take to make something happen in this sense. It is a shame but, in reality, you can't be expecting to get bargains like that."