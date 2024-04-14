Highlights Journalist Dean Jones says Kieran Tierney is not a serious target for Aston Villa this summer.

The Arsenal left-back had been linked with a move to Villa Park in recent days.

Tierney is currently impressing on loan at La Liga club Real Sociedad.

As we get ever closer to the end of the season, and therefore the summer transfer window, rumours start to swirl about Premier League players moving on to pastures new. One recent story online has linked Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney with a move to Aston Villa.

If Tierney were to join Villa, he would reunite with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery at Villa Park. Tierney joined Arsenal in August 2019 for a fee of £25m, with Emery sacked by the Gunners just three months later. There is talk that they could work together again, but that has been downplayed by transfer expert Dean Jones.

Tierney is currently out on loan at La Liga club Real Sociedad, with Oleksandr Zinchenko replacing him at left-back for Arsenal. It seems a permanent move away from the Emirates Stadium is almost guaranteed for Tierney this summer, but it's unclear where the 26-year-old will end up by the start of next season.

What Tierney Has Said About Unai Emery

The defender blamed Arsenal players for the poor results

Tierney admitted earlier this year that he 'loved' working with Emery at Arsenal, and blamed the Gunners' players for not getting the results the Spaniard deserved during his time in north London.

"I loved working with Unai Emery. Unfortunately, us players never got the results he deserved. I don’t think it’s on him. He worked so hard, every single day he gave us everything, and ultimately we never got the results.

"Why not? If I knew that, I would have a job higher up in football. Often in football, things don’t go to plan. It was sad, but you see what he went on to do in Spain and now with Aston Villa.”

How Tierney has compared to Alex Moreno and Lucas Digne in 2023-24 Tierney Moreno Digne Appearances 22 26 36 Goals 0 3 2 Assists 2 0 5 Yellow cards 1 2 8 Minutes played 1,237 1,530 2,439

A Move is Not on the Cards This Summer

Transfer news expert Dean Jones understands that Villa are not eyeing Tierney as a 'serious' target this summer, with the club 'open-minded' about the left-back position heading into the summer transfer window. It comes amid reports linking them with Fenerbahce's Ferdi Kadioglu.

On Tierney, Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"At the moment my information is that Aston Villa are not looking at Tierney as a serious transfer target so we will have to see whether that changes. Obviously he needs something to happen this summer and a move away from Arsenal is very likely but while Villa are open-minded about the left-back position generally, I do not see this being the one they are hot on at the moment."

Tierney was linked with a move to Aston Villa last May, with reports suggesting the former Arsenal boss was keen to reunite with the Scot. Newcastle and Leicester have also been linked in the past, but those moves never materialised.

