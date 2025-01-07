Aston Villa are interested in re-signing Carney Chukwuemeka to bring an end to his disappointing Chelsea spell, as per TBR Football.

Chukwuemeka left the Villans for the Blues in August 2022 for a fee in the region of £20 million. He was heralded as one of English football's brightest prospects at the time, but his star has faded over the years.

The 21-year-old has found game time hard to come by with the West Londoners amid injury struggles. Enzo Maresca pushed the midfielder to leave the club last summer because he couldn't guarantee him regular first-team minutes.

Chukwuemeka has made just five appearances this season, four of which have come in the Europa Conference League with Chelsea's 'B Team'. He has three years left on his contract, but he's reportedly been put up for sale for £40 million this month.

Villa Want Chukwuemeka Reunion

West Ham also in race for English youngster

Villa are keen on bringing Chukwuemeka back to Villa Park two years after his exit. He was tipped to become an 'absolute star' by Paul Merson when debuting for the Villans, but his move to Chelsea has led to limited opportunities.

The Blues' valuation of the seven-cap England U20 international is unlikely to be met by Villa or West Ham United. The Hammers are also showing interest and are tracking his teammate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who is also on the outskirts of Maresca's first team.

Chukwuemeka made 16 senior appearances for Villa and provided one assist. He's got plenty of potential that Unai Emery can tap into and give his midfield more options heading into the second half of the season.

Carney Chukwuemeka in Europa Conference League 2024-25 Matches 4 Total Minutes Played 117 Shots Per Game 1.3 Big Chances Missed 2 Expected Assists 0.33 Key Passes 0.8 Accurate Passes Per Game 17.0 (88%) Accurate Crosses 0.3 (100%) Tackles Per Game 1.3 Successful Dribbles 1.3 (45%) Ground Duels Won 3.0 (60%) Aerial Duels Won 0.3 (50%)

The young Englishman is a 6 ft 2 versatile midfielder who is calm on the ball and certainly one for the future. The main problem during his Chelsea spell was his injury record. He missed 26 games last season because of a recurring knee problem and hasn't been without fitness struggles this term.

It could be a busy month for Villa who have also made contact with PSG over a deal for Randal Kolo Muani, while they are trying to agree fees to sign Donyel Malen from Borussia Dortmund and Oscar Mingueza from Celta Vigo.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and SofaScore - correct as of 06/01/2025.