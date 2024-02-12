Highlights Villa's lack of signings in January has surprised former player Stephen Warnock, especially considering their strong position in the Premier League.

Aston Villa opted to be fairly quiet in the January transfer window, especially when it comes to signing players for the first team. The Midlands outfit focused on acquiring young talent, and former defender Stephen Warnock has now questioned whether Unai Emery has enough depth in his side.

Villa have lost three games in a row at home, with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United all emerging victorious at Villa Park over the last few weeks. After an impressive start to the season with Emery's men battling at the top of the Premier League, the Villans are beginning to slip down the table and now find themselves out of the Champions League places.

The winter window was an opportunity for Villa to back Emery after a strong opening few months of the campaign, adding depth and competition throughout their squad. Although the Midlands outfit dipped into the market for reinforcements, some of their new additions aren't going to be making an impact on the senior side for the remainder of the season.

Warnock surprised by lack of signings by Aston Villa

Only one out of four could make an impact

Heading into the January transfer window, Villa were in a strong position in the Premier League and it looked like Champions League qualification was on the cards. There were even some outside suggestions that the Villans could mount a charge to win the title, especially if they reinforced their squad in the right areas during the transfer market.

Aston Villa's January signings Player Age Squad Status Morgan Rogers 21 10 Premier League minutes so far Kosta Nedeljkovic 18 Sent out on loan Joe Gauci 23 Backup goalkeeper Lino Sousa 19 Sent out on loan Stats per Transfermarkt - as of 12/02/2024

Former Villa defender Warnock has now suggested that he's surprised that Villa didn't sign more players in January, with only one of their new additions actually within the first-team squad. In his column with the BBC, Warnock said...

"Given their position at the top end of the table, I was surprised Villa didn't sign more players in January. They signed four young players but Morgan Rogers, who joined from Middlesbrough, is the only one to go into their first-team squad. To stay near the top, I always feel you have to keep on improving as a team - but that comes down to the quality of your players."

Although securing the signatures of young talent for the future is key and will be hugely beneficial in the next few years, there is certainly an argument to suggest that Villa could have done with a few more ready-made stars to help their pursuit of qualifying for the Champions League. However, finances may have limited their activity.

Financial problems may have limited Villa's spending

Profit and sustainability rules are hampering clubs

As per The Athletic, Aston Villa could be forced to offload academy graduate Jacob Ramsey before the end of the financial year (30th June) in order to continue complying with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations. Clubs are beginning to show an interest in the talented midfielder, including Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United.

This could be a key reason behind their lack of activity in the winter. Premier League sides have been extra cautious of late, and it's no surprise considering Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction for a financial breach, while Nottingham Forest have also been charged.