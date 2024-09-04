Aston Villa's sale of star midfielder Douglas Luiz to Juventus over the summer had every right to make fans wary that they were selling at the wrong time, having qualified for the Champions League just a month before - but included in the deal were youngsters Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea. And Villa's Sporting Director, Damian Vidagany, has put his faith in the young duo by suggesting that the club 'trust' the pair to go on and play big parts for Villa next season.

Villa had a busy transfer window, with the likes of Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkley, Jaden Philogene and Amadou Onana all coming into the club as they looked to dodge PSR rules, in which they sold star players Luiz and Moussa Diaby to Juventus and Al-Ittihad respectively to recoup some money on the fees they had spent in years gone by. And whilst that means Iling-Junior won't play many games for Villa in the coming 12 months, Vidigany backed them to star in the Premier League next season once they had found their feet.

Villa 'Have Trust' in Iling-Junior and Barrenechea

The young duo will both feature away from the club before returning

Speaking via The Athletic, Vidigany - alongside Monchi, the club's director of football - suggested that Villa have full faith in the youngsters to shine despite both being sent out on loan for the entirety of next season - with top young talents on sustainable salaries potentially having a huge impact on the squad in the future. He said:

"Samuel and Enzo are young players we trust. Maybe we knew they wouldn’t be ready to play for us immediately, but both are young, talented, sustainable salaries and in the next year they’re going to be good assets."

Villa Duo Could Come Good For Next Season

The two youngsters already have incredible credentials

Luiz played a key part for Villa in the Premier League last season, playing 35 games in a season that saw Villa qualify for the Champions League for the first time since its re-branding and a first outing since 1982/83 - just a year after they won the competition itself.

Douglas Luiz's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Goals 9 3rd Assists 5 5th Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =1st Tackles Per Game 1.7 =3rd Interceptions Per Game 0.7 5th Match rating 6.95 4th

Nine goals and five assists to boot means that the club have had to replace him, with Onana sworn in to fill that role - but the deal taking the Brazilian to Turin also saw Iling-Junior move the opposite way alongside Barrenechea to bolster their squad with top young talents.

Iling-Junior, born in London, joined Juventus back in 2020 after leaving Chelsea at the age of 17. A decent start to life in Turin saw him making his first-team debut in October of 2022, making his Champions League debut just days later and registering an assist - but with Villa boasting plenty of wingers, he has been loaned to Bologna.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Enzo Barrenechea has yet to make an appearance for any Argentine youth side.

Barrenechea, meanwhile has been loaned out to Spanish outfit Valencia after impressing massively on loan in Serie A last season whilst at Frosinone. Having only made five appearances for Juventus in the 2022/23 season, the Argentine will be hoping to strut his stuff at the club from the Costa Del Azahar, who will be aiming to quality for European football for the first time since 2019-20, when they exited the Champions League at the round of 16 stage.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-09-24.