Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could be set to add to his ranks in the coming weeks with a move for Fenerbahce youngster Yusuf Akcicek, according to reports from Turkey - with Villans boss Emery keen on adding youth to his ranks to ensure the club's future success in years to come.

Akcicek, 19, has already made 19 appearances for Fenerbahce's first-team - and that resulted in a national team call-up for the recent international break, where he came on against Hungary to record his Turkey bow. That has seen interest flood in from across Europe - and Villa could look to strike a deal in the summer transfer window.

Report: Aston Villa 'Showing Great Interest' in Yusuf Akcicek

The Villans are readying their move to land the Turkish prodigy

The report by Turkish outlet Sabah states that Villa are keen on signing Akcicek in the summer transfer window, with Emery showing 'great interest' in the teenager.

Yusuf Akcicek's Premier League statistics - Fenerbahce squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 5 =25th Clearances Per Game 3 5th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.4 =16th Match rating 6.37 25th

The young centre-back joined Fenerbahce's youth academy from bitter rivals Galatasaray back in 2019, making his first-team debut back in 2023 - and having appeared 15 times under Jose Mourinho, Akcicek has been a regular feature for the Istanbul-based outfit in both the league and Europa League - leading to him being called 'phenomenal' by X account @FTalentScout, and Mourinho even comparing him to Real Madrid great Raphael Varane.

Despite a loss to Rangers seeing them knocked out of the competition, the defender has been a marvel in the current campaign - with Villa, amongst other clubs, 'taking notice' of the youngster's rise into the first-team. Akcicek plays on the left-hand side of central defence, where Tyrone Mings has impressed at Villa for years on end - but the former England international is entering his mid-thirties, and youth could be considered as long-term succession planning.

Whilst there is no mention of an exact fee, Akcicek has seen 'significant offers' star to arrive for him, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich also interested in his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yusuf Akcicek has 27 youth caps for Turkey, scoring once.

But Villa could steal a march on their English counterparts if they can qualify for European football once again, and with outlet Sabah valuing the defender at just £17million, it could be an extremely affordable deal for Emery's side - who sold Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce as recently as the January transfer window, adding competition and backup in the Turkish relic's ranks.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-03-25.

