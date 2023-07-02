Aston Villa are interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams at Villa Park this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery hopes to bolster his Villans squad as they look ahead to a season balancing Premier League and Europa Conference League commitments.

Aston Villa transfer news – Tyler Adams

According to reports, Adams is a prime target for Emery should he choose to strengthen his options in the middle of the park this summer, having already added Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans to their ranks on a free transfer.

Leeds would like to keep the former RB Leipzig star around as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League following last season’s relegation, but there is an acceptance that this may not be possible.

Meanwhile, The Shields Gazette has claimed that Leeds have slapped a £40m price tag on the midfielder's head, with The Athletic corroborating, saying that the club would like to double the £20m spent on bringing him to Elland Road last summer.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa have been monitoring Adams’ situation and believes he’s the type of player that would fit what Emery is looking for.

But the journalist has claimed that Villa’s interest has been “difficult to gauge” this summer, hinting that a move may not be so straightforward.

What has Jones said about Leeds and Adams?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He's looking for a new club at the moment. He's looking for avenues to explore, and Aston Villa is an obvious one for that.

“There is interest there. I'm not sure how strong it is at this moment. It's been difficult to gauge.”

Would Adams be a good signing for Villa?

Described as the “general” by United States head coach Gregg Berhalter, the holding midfielder made just 26 appearances at the base of Leeds’ midfield last season, with his campaign curtailed by a hamstring injury suffered in March.

The 24-year-old made an average of 3.7 tackles and one interception per game in the top flight, according to WhoScored, showing he is capable of breaking down opposition attacks and mopping up the play.

And the 5 foot 9 star’s impressive underlying stats compare favourably with his positional peers, ranking in the top 1% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for tackles made (3.72) and 3% for blocks per 90 minutes (2.00) over the last 365 days, as per FBref.

Therefore, Adams may feel he has done enough in his short Premier League career to earn himself a move back into the top flight this summer.