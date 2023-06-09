Aston Villa could make a 'really interesting' signing in Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The United States international and captain looks set to leave Elland Road this summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Aston Villa transfer news - Tyler Adams

According to the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa could rival Nottingham Forest for the central midfielder's services in the upcoming transfer window. Villa, having qualified for the Europa Conference League with a seventh-place finish, will be looking to bolster their squad for European football next season, and Adams would be a quality addition in the middle of the park or at right-back where he played on occasion for RB Leipzig.

The Yorkshire Post have even linked the 24-year-old to Manchester United, while Newcastle United are also reportedly in the mix for the player's signature.

What has Jones said about Villa and Adams?

When asked about potential destinations for Tyler Adams, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Now, I'm not sure I can truly see him going to Manchester United. But for West Ham, Aston Villa or Newcastle, I think it could be a really interesting signing."

Where will Tyler Adams end up next season?

Unfortunately for Adams, Villa already have serious quality in the middle of the park in the form of Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz, who have been two of the club's standout performers under Unai Emery.

That being said, Villa do need competition for and potentially an upgrade on Matty Cash at right-back. Theoretically, Adams could provide really strong depth and rotation to the midfield, along with topping up his minutes as a full back - if the American is willing to play that position, as he has done very effectively in the past for both RB Leipzig and his country.

Declan Rice's exit from West Ham this summer looks all but inevitable and would mean the East London club will be in more urgent need of a starting central midfielder, along with being able to offer Europa League football to Villa's Conference League. Newcastle are strongest in their central midfield department so would realistically only be signing Adams as a backup, while Forest are probably a step below the rest in terms of the kind of team Adams could be playing for.

All things considered, it will likely come down to who wants Adams more. He joined Leeds for £20 million in July, as per Sky Sports, and despite their relegation, the Yorkshire club should be looking to make a tidy profit.