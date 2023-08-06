Aston Villa have looked at signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams at Villa Park but are joined in their interest by three other Premier League sides, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery hopes to bolster his Villans outfit as they prepare for life in the Europa Conference League this season.

Aston Villa transfer news – Tyler Adams

Having already added Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans to their squad, Villa could look to further increase their options in the middle of the park this summer with the signing of Adams.

The 24-year-old only joined Leeds from RB Leipzig for a fee worth around £20m last summer but could look to leave Elland Road after just a season in Yorkshire.

Following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League, Adams will be eager to return to top-flight football, having impressed during his time at the club.

According to the MailOnline, Villa are awaiting an answer from Adams over his next move, with Chelsea also waiting in the wings to sign the United States captain.

Emery’s side are willing to trigger the midfielder’s £25m release clause as he looks to increase the depth in his squad, with European football returning to Villa Park this month.

However, the same outlet also indicates that Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United join the Villans and Chelsea in the race to sign Adams, who may yet remain at Leeds this summer.

And the Mail claim that with Douglas Luiz potentially being a target for Tottenham Hotspur, they could already secure his replacement if they acquire the services of Adams.

Last month, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Villa could accelerate their pursuit of Adams, described as a “lion on the pitch” by TEAMtalk editor James Marshment.

But the journalist has name-dropped Brighton, West Ham and Forest as other Premier League clubs interested in securing the signature of Adams this summer.

What has Jacobs said about Aston Villa and Adams?

On Adams’ future, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Although Aston Villa have looked, I think I would also be keeping an eye on Brighton, and West Ham are still looking for a midfielder following the departure of Declan Rice. Nottingham Forest have enquired about the player, but I'm not aware they've advanced it any further than that.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Aston Villa for summer?

Adams’ signing is one of several pieces of business Villa could look to wrap up in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Villans could aim to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, who could be attracted at the prospect of working under Emery.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told GMS that Villa are exploring opportunities in Spain to add to their full-back department before the window’s 1st September deadline.

This would make sense with left-back Lucas Digne potentially being allowed to leave Villa Park this summer, and Brazilian attacker Philippe Coutinho’s departure set to be sanctioned if an acceptable offer lands.