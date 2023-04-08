Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is in a 'great situation' due to the competition for places that he has in central defence, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 51-year-old has steadied the ship since being appointed last October, leading his side to seventh place in the Premier League table with nine games left to play.

Aston Villa latest news - Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Diego Carlos

On Tuesday night, Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa played an instrumental part in helping Aston Villa defeat rivals Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium, as per BBC Sport.

Between the Englishmen, they have started all but two of the Villans' top-flight matches they have been available for and have cemented a solid partnership at the heart of Emery's backline.

In terms of their positional rivals, £26 million summer signing Diego Carlos is yet to make his comeback from injury for Aston Villa since returning from an Achilles tendon rupture that has derailed his chances of featuring since August. However, he has been an unused substitute for the West Midlands outfit in each of their last four fixtures.

The defensive trio pocket £239k-a-week between them at Villa Park and could all be set to play a significant part towards the end of this campaign as Aston Villa try to secure continental qualification.

What has Dean Jones said about Emery's defensive options?

Journalist Jones thinks that Emery has a brilliant selection dilemma on his hands, factoring in the defensive options available at his disposal.

Jones told GMS: "I think it's a great situation that Aston Villa have got here, the fact that Mings and Konsa are doing so well and they've also got Diego Carlos there to fight for his place. I think it keeps all of them on their toes and this is exactly the type of competition you need."

Will Diego Carlos be able to break back into the Aston Villa side?

There is no reason why Carlos wouldn't be able to find his way back into the Aston Villa starting lineup; nevertheless, continuity in defence is an essential ingredient for success, meaning Mings and Konsa are likely to be preferred at the centre of the backline for now.

The 30-year-old has appeared on just two occasions due to being sidelined for a long period and it may well take until next season for us to see Carlos gain regular minutes.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches and Emery is unlikely to change too much at the moment as his side try to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible.