Highlights Aston Villa fans will be relieved as Tyrone Mings progresses in his recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury at Villa Park.

Unai Emery is dealing with backline injury crisis, missing key defenders such as Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa.

The Villans have been linked with moves for Denzel Dumfries and Emile Smith Rowe ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, aiming to upgrade their squad for 2024/25 season.

Aston Villa fans will be relieved after seeing pictures of Tyrone Mings progressing in his recovery in training from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament at Villa Park, as journalist Dean Jones dubs his potential return to the fold as “helpful.”

The Villans have endured a wobbly patch of form in recent weeks, although they responded to earn three points in a hard-fought victory at Fulham on 17th February.

Unai Emery’s side are in a battle to secure their place in the 2024/25 Champions League campaign but face pressure from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to clinch the Premier League’s final qualification berth. Mings has missed most of the campaign after suffering significant damage to his knee in the first match of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign at Newcastle United.

Mings’ absence for the season amid other defensive injuries at Villa

After securing their place in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League, Mings would have hoped to establish himself as a regular this term and become a stalwart in an exciting campaign for Aston Villa. However, towards the end of the first half of the Villans’ opening weekend 5-1 defeat at Newcastle United, the 30-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury following a fairly innocuous challenge with Alexander Isak. The following week, Villa released a statement revealing that Mings would be out for a lengthy period and have to undergo surgery.

The £25m signing hasn’t been the only absentee at the heart of Emery’s defence this season after several of the Spanish head coach’s centre-backs were injured in recent weeks. At Fulham, Pau Torres made his first start since victory at Brentford in mid-December but replaced Diego Carlos, who is absent due to a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Ezri Konsa was suggested to have been set for three to four weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a knee issue when colliding with the post in Villa’s 5-0 victory at Sheffield United on 3rd February. Injuries have left Emery with just Torres and Clement Lenglet as his senior centre-back options heading into a critical few weeks at Villa Park, with their return to the Europa Conference League penned in for the first week of March.

Journalist Neil Moxley recently wrote in his GIVEMESPORT column (13th February) that Villa’s injury crisis is currently ‘asking real questions’ of Emery. However, pictures of Mings’ return will provide optimism amongst the Villa fanbase, though he is still expected to be absent for the remainder of the season.

Tyrone Mings - vs centre-backs across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.07 76 Assists 0.07 87 Passes attempted 60.26 63 Tackles 0.46 1 Interceptions 1.43 77 Blocks 1.11 29 Clearances 5.09 88 Aerial duels won 1.96 45 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 19-02-24

Dean Jones - Mings comeback would be a ‘relief’ for Villa fans

Jones describes Aston Villa’s recent injury crisis in their backline as unhelpful and thinks that Carlos’ recent hamstring issue is a setback. However, the journalist claims that the Villans faithful will be relieved to see the pictures of Mings making a return.

“The loss of Torres, I think, has been huge at Aston Villa. They've lost form recently, and I don't think it's a coincidence that it's come at a time when Torres has been missing. So, losing other players of that stature or significance will not be helpful. I'd say Carlos probably comes into that bracket. He’d be a big loss. Mings coming back into the picture is certainly helpful. That's good news, and I'm sure it’s a relief to Villa fans who saw the pictures of him on his way back.”

Aston Villa transfer news, including Denzel Dumfries claim

With the 2024 winter transfer window firmly behind them, Aston Villa will consider their options heading into the summer market, which opens for business in June. Much of the one-time European Cup winners’ business could depend on what continental competition they participate in during the 2024/25 season.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th February) that Villa’s interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries would provide a ‘big upgrade’ on their targets in recent years. Emery currently utilises Matty Cash as his right-back option, though he has been known to play Konsa on the right side of defence. Reports in Italy suggest that Villa face competition for Dumfries, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich showing an interest in the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, Football Insider claims that Villa and Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe this summer. The 23-year-old could be made available by the Gunners this summer, whose sale would represent pure profit for Financial Fair Play purposes.