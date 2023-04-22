Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is doing an “absolutely incredible” job since his arrival at Villa Park earlier this season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 51-year-old arrived in the West Midlands from Villarreal in October.

Aston Villa manager news – Unai Emery

Before Emery’s first game in charge, Aston Villa sat just one point above the Premier League relegation zone, having won just three of their opening 13 fixtures.

The Spaniard quickly got the Villans back on track with a stunning 3-1 home victory over Manchester United and has put the Birmingham-based outfit in contention for European football next season in the following six months.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Emery “won’t be going anywhere” as he looks to rebuild his reputation in English football following an unsuccessful stint at Arsenal.

And Taylor believes that the four-time Europa League winner was “badly disrespected” during his time at the Emirates Stadium and is enjoying seeing the progress Villa are making on the pitch.

What has Taylor said about Aston Villa and Emery?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Ultimately, he's a top coach. He was badly disrespected during his time at Arsenal.

“Everyone talks about it, but the interview stuff where people mock his accent and things like that.

“It's embarrassing he's been subjected to that because he's a top-level manager.

“I think what he's achieved with Villa has been absolutely incredible, and he deserves to be in the conversation for Manager of the Season. Long may it continue.

“I'm enjoying seeing what Villa we're doing. I respect it. They’ve not spent bundles of cash and seem to have made a lot of top signings. They're onto something good.”

What next for Aston Villa and Emery?

Following an impressive run of form since Emery’s appointment, Villa now have their sights set on securing either Europa League or Europa Conference League football at Villa Park.

The West Midlands outfit are yet to face Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion before the season reaches its conclusion, in a set of fixtures likely to make or break their chances of securing a place in Europe next season.

Given it looked like the Villans were set for a relegation battle before the appointment of their head coach, the Villa faithful can be excited about the future should they achieve an expected top-half finish, and will hope for more opportunities to bring European football to Villa Park in the coming years.