Aston Villa may be in great form at the moment, but head coach Unai Emery will be hoping his injury troubles can subside soon before they derail his team's momentum, as he now faces a clash with Manchester United this weekend with the possibility of being unable to call upon Amadou Onana, Jacob Ramsey, and Leon Bailey.

The turnaround in fortunes at Villa Park since Emery took over in October 2022 has been nothing short of a miracle. The Spaniard has taken the Midlands outfit from relegation battlers to Champions League qualification and, in midweek, pulled off the biggest result in the club's recent history, masterminding a 1-0 home win over Bayern Munich.

Emery and his players will be keen to keep that run going this weekend, but an unpredictable Manchester United stand in their way. One thing we do know, though, is that Villa could be missing a number of key players.

Tight Turnaround for Three Villa Stars

Ramsey, Bailey, and Onana pushing to be fit

In his latest press conference (via Ben Dinnery), Emery gave an update on the players he is sweating over ahead of the weekend, and it appears the fixture could come too soon for Onana, Ramsey, and Bailey, who are all doubtful for the game at Villa Park on Sunday.

Ramsey has already played ten matches this season, registering one goal and one assist, but he lasted just 27 minutes in the win over Bayern in midweek due to a hip issue. Onana, struggling with a thigh problem, has made an instant impact since arriving from Everton in the summer. Meanwhile, Bailey has been in resurgent form under Emery this season, but will need a late fitness test ahead of the meeting with Manchester United.

Amadou Onana's 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Appearances 9 Minutes 631 Goals 3 Successful take-ons 4 Progressive carries 6 Pass completion % 90.1

On the status of the trio, who earn a combined £330,000-a-week, Emery said:

"Both [Ramsey and Bailey] are now doubts. We don’t know if they will be available on Sunday. They are so, so tight if they are available. [Onana is] a doubt, but I think that he will be available because it is not a really serious injury."

Cash Back in Contention This Weekend

Right-back was on the bench in midweek

There is some good news for Villa fans, though. Matty Cash, who was out with a hamstring injury he picked up in the second game of the season, is ready for selection again.

The Poland international right-back has missed the last six games, but was back among the substitutes for the game against Bayern on Wednesday night. He didn't make it off the bench there, but has returned to full training this week and could be in line for some minutes against Manchester United on Sunday.

Related 8 Best Right-Backs in Aston Villa History (Ranked) Some top right-backs have played for Aston Villa, helping the club to lift trophies such as the European Cup, FA Cup and League Cup over the years.

That will be a boost for Emery, who has been playing Ezra Konsa at right-back lately. While the England international can operate at full-back, his preferred position is in the middle of the defence.

All Statistics via FBref - as of 04/10/2024