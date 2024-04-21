Unai Emery's commitment to the job he is doing at Aston Villa has once again been reaffirmed. Plenty of people are talking about the Spaniard, with Aston Villa currently sitting in the Premier League top four with five games left to play. They are also in a European semi-final, and stand a good chance of winning this season's Europa Conference League.

Some people have mentioned him in the conversation for the job at Liverpool - which looks set to go to Ruben Amorim - and he has also been tipped as a contender to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. But the fact remains that Emery is "very happy" at Villa, and that has been confirmed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

A Lot of Interest From Around Europe

It's only natural given the job he's doing

Emery is an experienced manager across Europe, having been in charge of clubs like Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal before finding his way to Villa Park. He has won the Europa League four times, thrice with Sevilla and once with Villarreal. He won six domestic trophies in two years at PSG, and won the Premier League manager of the month award twice last year.

His credentials speak for themselves, and it's no wonder that clubs across Europe are now sitting up and paying more attention than ever to the 52-year-old - whose reported €7m per year salary works out at £115,000-a-week. But his stance at Villa will make life difficult for any clubs who will be interested in him this summer and beyond.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"At the moment, I think it's difficult because he's very happy at Aston Villa. They are building something special, for present and future, with young players. They already have some plans in mind for the summer transfer window. So I think it's going to be difficult. "There is a lot of appreciation for Unai Emery around Europe, this is the reality. He is super, super appreciated, highly rated, but at the same time he is very happy at Aston Villa."

Emery is Achieving Great Things at Villa

After his team beat Lille on penalties to advance to the Europa Conference League semi-finals, Emery was asked how much pride he takes from his being the last English club left in a European competition this season.

He said: "Of course, we have our priority as well in this Conference League to be a contender and getting a trophy. As well, we are involved in the league to possibly play in the Champions League. It depends if the teams get in front of the German teams. We have to try and get our way, trying to get 100 per cent in our league."

And former Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor is "100%" confident that Emery will stay at the club, and avoid walking into "carnage" at Manchester United or another Premier League club. "You don't get the platform he's got at Aston Villa at other clubs," he said.

"Why would you go to carnage at Manchester United? To carnage at other clubs. Aston Villa's been given to him on a plate. 'What do you want? You want this person to come in? No problem. You want this under-23 coach to come in? No problem'. The whole club is suited to Unai Emery."