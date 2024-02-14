Highlights Aston Villa's long list of injuries is now posing a real challenge for manager Unai Emery.

The team's defensive options have been limited and Emery has had to make do with replacements.

Villa may have already found their replacement for Emi Martinez if he leaves.

Unai Emery doesn’t moan about injuries. He accepts them as an occupational hazard.

But the damage to Boubacar Kamara’s knee ligaments - the third of its kind to befall one of Aston Villa’s senior players this season - is asking real questions of the club’s boss.

Perhaps for the first time during his reign at Villa Park.

The treatment table may not be ready to give way just yet with the influx of crocks - but it is certainly creaking under the strain.

And it is not as if they are insignificant injuries to fringe players, either.

Losing Emi Buendia on the season’s eve was a monumental blow. Seeing Tyrone Mings crumple in a heap on the opening day at the St James’s Park pitch doubled the pain.

Both were ruled out immediately for the entire campaign. Kamara can now wave goodbye to his season, too and now Diego Carlos has also suffered an injury at Bodymoor Heath.

But it’s not just that.

Long-term injuries this season Aston Villa player Expected time out Emi Buendia 7 months Tyrone Mings 9 months Boubacar Kamara 9 months Jhon Duran 3 months Dates according to EPL injuries

Emery has had to make do and mend throughout the winter, particularly in defence.

Yes, in one respect, he has like-for-like replacements in certain areas.

It could be argued there is not much to choose between Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno, for instance.

But his pairing at centre-half against Manchester United at the weekend probably wasn’t his first, second or third choice.

Pau Torres has been named on the substitutes’ bench for the past two matches but not featured, leaving supporters to scratch their heads.

Clement Lenglet was not preferred to the former Villarreal man, signed for £38m last summer, when both were fit. If Torres is okay to sit on the bench, why not start?

Perhaps the centre-half isn’t properly over the injury, after all.

Elsewhere, there can be no doubt that his options have been limited in midfield.

Jacob Ramsey was being talked about as graduating to England’s senior squad following his performances for Lee Carsley’s glorious European Championship adventure with the Under-21s in Georgia and Romania last summer.

But two metatarsal injuries have stalled his progress.

Despite all this, Villa’s boss has engineered a blend, a method of playing with a group of players who believe in him and each other.

How else can you explain a run of 15 successive victories at Villa Park in the Premier League?

Records like that aren’t broken every day. Villa are currently making plans to celebrate the club’s 150th anniversary.

Given those issues, was it then prudent to make just three signings in other areas during the transfer window?

Morgan Rogers arrived from Middlesbrough for £8m. He caught Emery’s eye playing as a winger.

Kosta Neveljkodic is a teenage right-back, signed from Red Star Belgrade and immediately loaned back out to the Serbian club.

Keeper Joe Gauci was a record transfer for an A-League club when he joined from Adelaide United.

The answer has to be: “No.”

Emery can’t predict the future - and he is safeguarding Villa’s by adding those options to his squad list. Rogers will add dynamism up front. And genuine pace. The way that he plays - using Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey in freer roles behind Ollie Watkins allows room for the likes of Rogers to come in.

No issue there.

It’s difficult to quantify - not qualify - the others.

Gauci has been recruited in case Villa cannot deliver Champions League football for £120k-a-week star Emi Martinez.

The Argentine, a man who has been voted the best in the world, will want to play behind the best in the world at some stage.

While Neveljkodic may have played in the Champions League, whether it’s an upgrade on what’s already available is difficult to say.

You could point to Leander Dendoncker and ask if allowing him to be loaned to Napoli was wise.

After all, the Belgian did play in arguably Villa’s best performance last season when Newcastle were sent packing at Villa Park.

But rumours are circulating that Financial Fair Play restrictions may have necessitated some wriggle room within the playing budget.

That is the most likely explanation because Dendoncker would offer options in Villa’s engine room.

In one respect, Emery is a victim of his own success.

Expectations have rocketed skywards since the Spaniard wandered into the club 15 months ago, orchestrating a 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

With less pleasing symmetry, the visit last week of Erik ten Hag’s side - who achieved a result their efforts did not truly deserve - has seen the storm clouds reappear.

Of course, the two scenarios are very different.

Emery took over a club that was on the fringes of a relegation battle. For the past three months, Villa have been holding their own in the top four.

The Spaniard is a manager of substance. That much is clear from the respect he holds in the dressing room.

He has already masterminded a huge uplift in the fortunes of Aston Villa Football Club.

If he can maintain the club’s stellar progress from here until the end of the season with the resources he has been left with, it will only cement the manager’s reputation still further and provide further proof that the club is, indeed, in rude health.