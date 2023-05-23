Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey could thrive under Unai Emery next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club have been completely transformed under Emery and now have a chance of qualifying for Europe with just one game remaining.

Aston Villa news - Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey, who is earning £70k-a-week at Villa Park, has become a key player in the squad this season.

The 21-year-old has started 30 Premier League games this campaign, contributing six goals and five assists, as per FBref.

It's been an impressive campaign for Ramsey, considering his age, and you'd imagine he's only going to get better for years to come.

The England youth international has recently spoken about Emery and the impact he's had on the team in a short space of time.

He said: "The boss is spot on nine times out of 10. He said the danger would be their counter-attacks with their pace and we dealt with that. When [Unai Emery] came in, we just clicked. As the weeks have gone on, we’ve got stronger. Everyone has built into his ideas.”

Emery is yet to have a pre-season with the Villa squad after arriving during the season when Steven Gerrard was sacked, so there's a good chance that the likes of Ramsey can push on even further next term.

What has Jones said about Ramsey?

Jones has suggested that Ramsey is going to thrive under Emery and he's only going to get better next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "You would like to think he will be very influential - he’s getting so many minutes and to be doing this at 21 and as part of an exciting project means we should expect even more elevation next season. He’s going to thrive in the Emery era, it looks like."

How has Ramsey performed this season?

As mentioned, Ramsey is already providing regularly in the final third, but there's much more to his game than just that.

The young midfielder has averaged 2.0 tackles and 1.1 key passes per game, whilst also creating six big chances, as per Sofascore.

According to WhoScored's rating system, Ramsey ranks fourth in the Villa squad, behind Emiliano Martinez, Douglas Luiz, and Ollie Watkins.

Ramsey has gone from an exciting young talent to a key player this season - a seriously impressive achievement for a player his age with a lack of Premier League experience.