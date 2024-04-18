Highlights Unai Emery will avoid the "carnage" at Man United by staying put at Aston Villa this summer.

The Spaniard has been touted for both the United and Liverpool jobs in recent days.

Gabby Agbonlahor is "100%" confident that the former Arsenal manager will stay where he is.

Unai Emery will "100%" stay at Aston Villa this season despite the possibility of both Liverpool and Manchester United hiring new managers over the summer, according to former Villan Gabby Agbonlahor.

Emery is widely loved at Aston Villa for the work he has done since replacing Steven Gerrard back in October 2022.

Agbonlahor believes the club is set up for Emery to thrive, and the Spaniard would be walking into "carnage" if he were to join another Premier League club, particularly Manchester United. Agbonlahor laid out his reasons for Emery staying put while on talkSPORT.

Emery Will Avoid 'Carnage' at Man Utd

The same goes for other Premier League clubs

Agbonlahor, who played almost 400 times for Villa between 2005 and 2018, is adamant that Emery will be staying put. Other clubs cannot offer him the "platform" he gets at Villa, with the club geared around him and the way he wants to work. He has brought his own people into almost all departments of the club, and has a huge hand in decision-making. That would be virtually unmatched at any other club, particularly in the Premier League. It's rare to have a club built around a manager in such a way, that should make it hard for Emery to decide to leave.

"100%," Agbonlahor said when asked if he thinks Emery will stay at Villa. "You don't get the platform he's got at Aston Villa at other clubs. Why would you go to carnage at Manchester United? To carnage at other clubs.

"Aston Villa's been given to him on a plate. 'What do you want? You want this person to come in? No problem. You want this under-23 coach to come in? No problem'. The whole club is suited to Unai Emery."

Emery 'Fully Focused' on Villa

Emery is doing an incredible job at Villa this season. His team are currently in the top four, three points ahead of Tottenham in fifth. With five games left to play, they are well and truly in contention to qualify for next season's Champions League. They are also in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League and, at the time of writing, have a one-goal advantage heading into the second leg of their tie against Lille.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool this season, and there are increasing doubts over the future of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. With those two big clubs facing uncertain managerial futures, some people are wondering why Emery has not been strongly linked to either of those jobs. But for Agbonlahor, the reasoning is clear, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has also given an explanation.

Romano said: "Emery has done a hugely impressive job at Aston Villa, and I’m aware some media pundits have been discussing and debating if he should be someone Liverpool are looking at to replace Jurgen Klopp. So why aren’t we seeing Emery linked with some of the top jobs available this summer?

"My understanding is that this is because Emery is fully focused on Aston Villa. Emery with Monchi, Damian Vidagany, are all together focusing on Villa’s European campaign this season and of course on a Champions League spot for next season. Nothing is concrete at this stage with other jobs; there’s interest for sure in Emery but he’s focusing on Villa now."