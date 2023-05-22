Aston Villa will 'not have it all their own way' in their pursuit of Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with the player attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere, Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has a release clause of £52 million in his contract, as per WhoScored, making him an attractive proposition for Premier League clubs willing to splash the cash - such as Villa.

Aston Villa transfer news - Manuel Ugarte

With one game remaining, at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, Villa have the opportunity to secure Europa Conference League football next season. As a result, manager Unai Emery will likely be planning on bolstering his squad with a European campaign in 23/24 on his mind.

According to the Metro, Chelsea and Liverpool are expected to join Villa in the race for the all-action midfielder. However, with Liverpool also in the process of securing Alexis Mac Allister's signature and Chelsea not being able to offer European football, Villa may well have a chance to swoop in.

What has Jones said about Villa and Ugarte?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There’s a lot of hype around him at the moment and there are a lot of scouts watching Sporting this season - Liga Nos has become a pretty reliable source of talent for the Premier League.

"But this is a player with really big potential and if Villa are keen they will not have it all their own way as others will be interested - I think this one could rumble on for a little while we wait for clarity over the type of move he wants - but it’s definitely a talking point for summer."

Is Ugarte realistic for Villa?

Ugarte is a tenacious defensive midfielder who would suit Emery's system perfectly alongside either Douglas Luiz or Boubacar Kamara. Other clubs, however, are also expected to go after the Uruguayan international. His signing would be a massive statement of intent.

Snatching him out of Liverpool or Chelsea's grasp would seriously indicate that the club has bolder ambitions than merely the Europa Conference League. Make no mistake about it - Ugarte is a Champions League-level player already and only looks set to improve after a move to a more competitive league.

It will come down to whether the player is convinced by the project at Villa, who have been one of the best teams in the Premier League since Emery's appointment. They managed to convince Kamara last season with Steven Gerrard in charge, so who knows what they are capable of this time round?