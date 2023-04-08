Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will be delighted with his side's defensive displays in recent matches and will take it as 'another positive' in their hunt to secure continental qualification, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Spaniard has made a significant impact since taking the reigns at Villa Park and has guided the West Midlands-based outfit to seventh in the Premier League table with just nine games left to play.

Aston Villa latest news - Unai Emery's impact

Aston Villa are in a fine run of form at the minute and have now gone six matches without defeat in the Premier League, stretching back to February, as per Sky Sports.

Emery's men have also managed to record four clean sheets in their last six encounters, with central defensive pair Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa forming a handy partnership at the heart of the Villa backline.

Under the stewardship of former Sevilla boss Emery, only Arsenal and Manchester City have managed to pick up more points than the 32 that Aston Villa have managed to obtain in the English top flight since his appointment, as cited by BBC Sport.

Next up for the Lions is a home tie against Nottingham Forest, where they have the opportunity to register three home wins on the spin in the Premier League for the first time since 2007.

What has Dean Jones said about Unai Emery and Aston Villa?

Journalist Jones thinks that Emery will be pleased with his side from a defensive perspective and will want more of the same for the remainder of this campaign.

Jones told GMS: "It's not that long ago that we were talking about how bad Aston Villa were defensively and how many problems they had to deal with. Now, suddenly, you're looking at on from the flip point of view; it's another positive I think that Unai Emery will be taking until the end of this season."

How far up the Premier League table can Aston Villa finish this season?

Although Emery will be keen to temper expectations at Villa Park, there is no reason to suggest that his side cannot mount a challenge for Europa League qualification between now and the end of May.

Aston Villa are two points off sixth-placed Brighton; however, the Seagulls do have two games in hand which could well propel them into the race for the Champions League slots.

Nevertheless, Tottenham are six points above Villa in fifth position and could get sucked into a battle to secure continental qualification if they continue to drop points.

For now, the Lions will be keen to keep their six-match unbeaten run going as they look to finish this term in strong fashion.