When Unai Emery arrived at Aston Villa, he knew he could not repeat the mistakes made during his time at Arsenal.

In public, he might have been lampooned for his pidgin English. And his poor communication skills were regarded as playing a crucial role in his exit from the Emirates.

But Emery kept his own thoughts on the situation he inherited from Arsene Wenger pretty much under wraps.

No wonder.

It has been advanced by those inside Villa’s superb Bodymoor Heath training base that Emery was professionally scarred by a perceived lack of support in north London.

That he never had the full confidence of those around him.

And so, when he was approached about leaving Villarreal by Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens to succeed Steven Gerrard, the former PSG boss wanted assurances that he would be able to bring in his own men.

That he would trust only those he had hand-picked to accompany him on this journey. That the backing he would receive would be unequivocal.

The transformation at Villa Park since then proves the point.

Of the staff left behind, only set-piece specialist Austin McPhee has retained a position working directly with the first-team.

Emery’s inner sanctum consists of Pako Ayestaran (assistant manager), Pablo Villanueva (assistant manager), Javi Garcia (goalkeeping coach), Moises Del Hoyo (fitness coach) and match analyst Victor Manas.

As if his stranglehold on affairs at Villa Park wasn’t sufficiently strong, he was also a prime mover in the appointment of respected recruitment guru Monchi, whom he cherry-picked out of his former club, Sevilla.

So tight is his grip on affairs that former sporting director Johan Lange, who is now the global sports director, operates from Copenhagen. Chief executive Christian Purslow was another surprise departure.

Co-owner Sawiris spends a lot of time in London and will have appreciated the uptick in results, endorsing Emery’s claims to assume almost complete control.

And it must be noted that the raft of positions filled yesterday were all corporate, leaving Emery as the king of all he surveys at Villa Park.

Tielemans isn't the only Villa player worried about game time

YOURI Tielemans has already grumbled about a lack of game-time at Aston Villa. He might not be the only Belgian international beating a path to the manager’s door.

It would be little surprise if Leander Dendoncker was another wondering exactly what the future holds for him in B6.

The ex-Anderlecht graduate arrived at Villa Park as one of Unai Emery’s January signings.

Coming from struggling Wolves - the switch caused a few raised eyebrows by supporters of both clubs - the versatile Red Devil must now be wondering exactly where he fits into the manager’s plans.

The 28-year-old started seven matches last season - indeed, he was part of the side credited with pulling off Villa’s best performance - the three goals they put past high-flying Newcastle United five months ago.

Since then, however, he has seen the club strengthen in the two core areas.

By the closure of the transfer window, Emery had four fit centre-halves - Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Diego Carlos - with the latter short of match practice.

When Mings suffered a ‘significant’ knee injury, the Spaniard brought in Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona instead of considering Dendoncker.

He also added Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma as cover in midfield - the Belgian’s other area of expertise.

The Italian started against Crystal Palace, while Dendoncker made a cursory appearance in the last couple of minutes, leaving the ex-Wolves man scratching his head at his place in the Villa Park pecking order.

Jacob Ramsey could be closer to senior England call-up

Jacob Ramsey’s return from a broken toe will gladden the heart of every Aston Villa supporter - and one notable former player - England boss Gareth Southgate.

22-year-old midfielder Ramsey suffered an untimely blow to his metatarsal as the young Three Lions triumphed at the European Championships.

That knock - against Portugal in the last eight - ruled him out of the last two matches as Lee Carsley’s side went on to lift the trophy for the first time since 1984.

While that might have been a bitter-sweet moment for Ramsey, the good news is that he was firmly in Southgate’s thoughts before the tournament in Georgia and Romania.

Carsley was keen for his group to give it their best shot during the summer as it was bringing to an end a two-year qualification cycle.

He knew that several players - Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Ramsey were two of them - had been earmarked as being able to make the step up to the seniors.

Carsley enjoys a close working relationship with Southgate who remains keen - as a former boss of the Under-21s himself - to deliver on the England pathway.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is one such recent graduate and the current Three Lions’ chief is eager to reward those who have played their part in the lower age groups.

Ramsey, who was first given a platform by Dean Smith, was part of Emery’s starting XI that finished strongly last season.

Next month’s international double-header may come too soon but if the Birmingham-born player can return to the ranks, the November qualification games against Malta and North Macedonia could be within reach.