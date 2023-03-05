Unai Emery will be doing everything he can to keep Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa next season.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery will be 'working overtime' to try and keep Ollie Watkins at the club, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Aston Villa since Emery took over as manager. Watkins got off to a slow start this season, but over the last few weeks has started to rediscover his goalscoring form.

Aston Villa transfer news - Ollie Watkins

ESPN reported back in December 2021 that Arsenal were one of the clubs keeping a close eye on the England striker as a potential replacement for then Gunners man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be an admirer of Watkins and has recently praised him after his goal against the Gunners.

“The first goal was Ollie Watkins - we gave the ball away and then it was one pass and him attacking the space and the channel and then finishing really well,” said Arteta, speaking on the official Arsenal website.

The recent form of Watkins could be enough to convince Arteta to try to prise him away from Villa Park and bring him to the Emirates.

What has O'Rourke said about Watkins?

O'Rourke believes that Aston Villa manager Emery will be doing everything in his power to keep hold of Watkins who has 'taken all the burden' since Danny Ings left the club.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “He'll be working overtime to keep Ollie Watkins at the club. He's really come to the fore in recent weeks, his goalscoring form is excellent and he's been leading the line on his own as well.

"He's been taking all the burden of the goalscoring since the departure of Danny Ings to West Ham. All credit goes to Watkins and to Emery because Villa have started to score goals and Watkins has been central to that.”

How has Watkins performed for Aston Villa this season?

Watkins got off to a slow start, only managing two league goals before the World Cup break, as per Transfermarkt. Since then, Watkins has scored six times, including five goals in his last five games.

The 27-year-old isn't just responsible for scoring goals, with Douglas Luiz the only player to have provided more assists than Watkins for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season, as per FBRef.

If Watkins continues this goalscoring form, then it might be difficult for Emery to keep hold of his £28m-rated striker as per Transfermarkt beyond the summer transfer window.