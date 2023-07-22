Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is making a positive impact on the squad ahead of the upcoming season at Villa Park, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans have an exciting campaign to look forward to, with the club returning to European football for the first time since 2010.

Aston Villa news – Latest

Emery has inspired a fantastic turnaround following his arrival at Aston Villa in November of last year.

The Villans appointed the Spanish head coach when staring down the barrel of a Premier League relegation battle as Steven Gerrard struggled to turn the tide at Villa Park.

However, Emery’s appointment, aided by the break for the Qatar World Cup in November and December, proved a masterstroke, as he guided the West Midlands outfit from the lower echelons of the division to a seventh-placed finish, securing Conference League football this term.

Villa have made two impressive signings so far this summer, starting with the addition of Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who arrives on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

The Villans followed this by securing the signature of Villarreal and Spain centre-back Pau Torres, who reunites with former manager Emery in a deal worth £31.5m.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby is on the verge of making a €50m (£43m) move to Villa Park, having agreed personal terms on a switch to Villa Park.

And the club’s only significant departure thus far has been to allow full-back Ashley Young to leave at the end of his contract, later signing for Everton during the same window.

Away from transfers, Jones claims that Emery has been creating a positive atmosphere within the camp during pre-season as the Villans look forward to an exciting season.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Emery?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “For Aston Villa, in terms of where they've been in the last few years, to be at this moment is hugely exciting.

“European football is coming up, but the team is becoming much stronger. In pre-season, I'm told Emery is also creating a really good atmosphere within the squad.”

Who else could Aston Villa sign this summer?

Diaby isn’t the only focus Emery has had during the summer transfer market, as he aims to bolster his squad to compete on a Premier League and Conference League front this term.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa are observing Stade Rennais and Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, though the likelihood of securing his signature may have diminished following the agreement to sign Diaby.

Meanwhile, Jones has suggested to GMS that Villa should be “in the discussion” to sign Leeds United and Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto, who has recently seen a £15m offer from Everton turned down for his services.

And the transfer insider also told GIVEMESPORT that a move for Barcelona and Spain winger Ferran Torres could be as exciting as namesake Pau Torres’ signing, as Emery looks to increase the depth out wide.