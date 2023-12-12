Highlights Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is a strong contender for the Premier League's Manager of the Season award based on his success at Villa Park during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Villans are competing at the top of the Premier League after winning 15 home league games in a row.

Villa could look to cut-short Clement Lenglet's season-long loan move from Barcelona, whilst Morgan Sanson's future looks to lie away from the West Midlands.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery should be considered the 2023/24 Premier League’s Manager of the Season so far, as Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley reviews the head coach’s impact at Villa Park.

The Villans’ top-flight status had looked precarious when Emery was appointed as the club’s head coach in October 2022, after the West Midlands outfit had just dispensed with Steven Gerrard’s services.

Aston Villa managed to escape the drop and secure their place in the Europa Conference League for the 2023/24 season, having achieved a seventh-placed finish. However, Emery’s side have stepped up a notch during the current campaign and may feel they are in with a genuine shout of clinching the Premier League title.

Aston Villa’s fantastic start to the 2023/24 season

Aston Villa have enjoyed a fantastic 12 months under Emery, having seen their club shoot up into the upper echelons of the Premier League table. The Villans’ have built on their seventh-placed finish during the 2023/24 season by making some astute signings in the summer transfer market and performing exceptionally on the pitch.

Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo and Clement Lenglet all arrived in the West Midlands before September’s window deadline. Villa have started the season like a house on fire, having won their last 15 home league matches whilst securing their progression to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

Emery’s side responded to a disappointing 2-2 draw at AFC Bournemouth on 3rd December by securing consecutive home 1-0 victories over Manchester City and Arsenal. Those six points leave Villa sitting third in the Premier League, two points behind league leaders Liverpool, and five points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Dreams of a league title surround Villa Park, but the club look well on course to secure their place in the 2024/25 Champions League, with their impressive home record showing no signs of slowing down. The Villans could strengthen their hold on a top-four finish heading into the 2024 winter transfer window. Moxley has also told GIVEMESPORT (8th December) that Villa could look to add to their centre-forward department, with concerns about the striker options behind Ollie Watkins.

Unai Emery - Premier League record Matches 92 Wins 51 Draws 19 Losses 22 Goals For 166 Goals Against 116 Manager of the Month awards 1 Stats according to the official Premier League website

Neil Moxley on Unai Emery

Moxley has suggested that it shouldn’t even be an argument that Emery would win the Premier League’s 2023/24 Manager of the Season award if it were handed out right now. The journalist cannot think of a head coach who has done a better job in the league. Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s probably not even an argument that Emery is the current Premier League Manager of the Season. He just ended a 91-year-old record after they beat Arsenal last weekend. He’s engineered 15 home wins on the trot, and Villa are one point behind the league leaders. “Who's done a better job? Mikel Arteta has been backed with a lot of money and has transformed Arsenal into title pretenders; I get that. But it's been staggering if you look at why Emery was brought in and where Aston Villa were. Suppose there was a Manager of the Season award right now. In that case, I know that everybody's been raving about Ange Postecoglou, but let's be honest about it, Emery’s performance has been a little short of staggering.”

Aston Villa's potential January departures, including Clement Lenglet

With the January window closing in, Villa fans hope to see the club build on their already impressive business from the summer transfer window. However, the Villans may need to trim their squad to bring in significant additions, with several high earners not playing enough to earn their current wages.

Speaking to Get French Football News, Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson, on loan at OGC Nice, has indicated that he wants to stay at the Ligue 1 outfit permanently:

“Even if there is a permanent option with clauses that are very much attainable, I think I’ll be here for a while. I will do everything to ensure that the option is triggered.”

Meanwhile, Sport in Spain claim that Villa are willing to cut Lenglet’s season-long loan deal from Barcelona short amid interest in the Frenchman from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old has struggled to get into Emery’s starting lineup ahead of Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa and Torres. Barcelona want €15m (£12.8m) to allow Lenglet to leave on a permanent deal to Bayern.

Villa travel to Zrinjski Mostar on 14th December in their final Europa Conference League group stage clash, needing just a point to secure their place in the last-16 of the competition and bypass the need for a two-legged play-off. The Villans then travel to Brentford on 17th December, hoping to make it three Premier League wins from their last three matches.