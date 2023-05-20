Aston Villa will be targeting a 'top-level striker' this summer, although it may not be Dusan Vlahovic, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Villa have had an extremely promising first season under Unai Emery and with ambitious owners aiming to push the club towards European football, they are expected to make significant investments in their playing squad before next season.

Aston Villa transfer news

With European football in the form of the Europa Conference League now only a very remote possibility, Villa will head into this summer's transfer attempting to bolster their squad enough to challenge for the Champions League places next summer.

That may seem an ambitious statement but given the club's form under Unai Emery - only Manchester City and Arsenal have collected more points since his arrival at Villa Park - a strong window could leave them with a serious chance of finishing in the top four next season.

As a result, Villa have been linked with some serious talent in the press. Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Barcelona forward Ferran Torres have both been reported as targets, while the club are also set to challenge Liverpool for Sporting's all-action midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who has a release clause of £52 million.

What has Taylor said about Villa?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "If you look at their team, it is strong compared to some of the teams outside the top six. I think this is a chance for Villa to really show some ambition. You mentioned Vlahovic, I'm not sure about that one but it does seem like Villa are going to go for a top-level striker this summer.

"That's not being disrespectful to Watkins because I think he's had a great season. But it does seem like Villa want a striker so it will be interesting to see what happens with Ollie Watkins."

Will Villa be signing a strike partner or a replacement for Watkins?

Watkins has been in brilliant form for Villa this season, with 14 goals and six assists in 34 league starts this season, selflessly leading the line for the B6 outfit. Given that Emery's preferred formation is 4-4-2, it's difficult to envisage the manager shopping for a direct replacement for the England striker.

It is far more likely Villa will be scouring the market for a potential strike partner. Emiliano Buendia has performed well as a second striker but is arguably better suited to playing on the right side of midfield in Emery's system, meaning there is space for another quality forward to be added to the squad.